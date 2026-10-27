Congratulations Flood In From Mina Kimes & Others As ESPN Anchor Announces Personal News

Amina Smith has spent her ESPN career reporting on other people’s milestones. This time, the milestone was hers. The anchor took to Instagram to share that her baby has arrived, pairing the news with a soft, quiet tone that said plenty on its own. Mina Kimes and other colleagues were among the first to respond, and the congratulations haven’t stopped coming.

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“Wrapped in our newborn bubble 🫧💕🥹,” Amina Smith posted on Instagram.

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Amina Smith’s Instagram carousel is a sweet little trip from the hospital room to home. It starts with the ESPN anchor in a pink robe, beaming while she holds her newborn daughter in a matching pink swaddle, with her son Deon “Deuce” Jr. snuggled right up against her.

From there, the photos take on an instant-film look. One of them gathers the whole crew, with Smith’s husband, the former Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush, cradling their baby girl against his chest. Then comes a quick video of Deuce Jr. leaning over his new sister, grinning ear to ear.

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Smith and Bush were dating partners for a long time. Later, Bush proposed in Costa Rica in July 2018, and when the pandemic pushed their wedding back, they waited it out and finally tied the knot in February 2021.

On the work side, Smith anchors SportsCenter and also appears on the 2 pm show and the weekend editions. Before landing at ESPN, she spent time at NBC Sports Boston as a multi-platform host and on-air talent, where she covered the Patriots and led the network’s Celtics programming.

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Her big career moment came in 2022, when she won a New England Emmy for hosting Patriots Pregame Live in the Outstanding Sports Programming Live category.

In 2024, she stepped into what many would call a dream job as a SportsCenter anchor, and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. Add a young son, a husband who plays in the NFL, and the challenge of carving out a little time for herself, and life gets pretty hectic, though in the best possible way.

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She’s candid about it too.

“Some people think that I have this perfectly balanced life where career and family and taking care of my son, everything works in sync,” she said. “But honestly, it is a juggling act. I take things week to week. I can’t look too far ahead.”

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Now, with a baby girl in the mix, there’s even more on her plate, and even more to treasure.

The comments poured in fast, and the love was easy to feel. ESPN NFL analyst and podcast host Mina Kimes was among those who commented.

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“Congrats!!!!”, her comment read.

Fellow SportsCenter anchor Madelyn Burke commented: “Congratulations!!!”

Danny New, a TV host and journalist, also commented, saying: “We love welcoming a new Cane to the world! So happy for you 💚🧡🙌🏼.”

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One follower added some fun, trying to analyze if Deuce said “my baby” to his sister, as their comment read, “Wait, he said MY BABY ?!!!”

Courtney Tezeno, an entertainment journalist and TV host best known for HGTV’s Cash in the Attic, also commented.

“So precious!! 😍😍 Congrats, mama, on your family’s new addition,” she commented.

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Between the warm wishes from colleagues and the excited messages from fans, it’s clear this little girl arrived to plenty of love.