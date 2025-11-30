Congratulations Pour In as Lions HC Dan Campbell’s Wife Announces Personal News

The Detroit Lions have struggled on the field after suffering crucial defeats against the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, sitting third in the NFC North. Though the Lions took down the New York Giants, head coach Dan Campbell, 49, has his hands full, doubling up as the offensive shot-caller. However, outside of football, the Lions’ head coach has recently received some special family news as shared by his wife, Holly Campbell.

“Overjoyed for Cody and Megan!!! Clan Campbell just got bigger and better!!!💙💙💙”

Holly Campbell shared an Instagram post sharing the news about their son, Cody, proposing to his partner, Megan, at Ford Field. In this post, Holly Campbell shared a carousel of photos from her son’s proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Campbell (@hollyhcampbell) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Not much is known about Megan, as she keeps her Instagram account private, just like Cody.

Holly and Dan Campbell’s son, Cody, tried to follow in his dad’s footsteps and played college football, also as a tight end, at Trinity University in Division III, but his football career ended there. After graduating from Trinity in 2022, he enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he studied for a Master’s degree in Business.

Alongside Cody, Holly and Dan also have a daughter named Piper Campbell, who was a former volleyball player, having played for the Detroit Country Day School. She also has a big presence on social media, where she passionately supports her father’s team along with her mother and brother. She has built a strong following on social media, particularly through her TikTok account, @piper__campbell, where she has over 10,100 followers.

And these supporters of the Campbell family have showered Cody and his girlfriend, Megan, with messages of love and adulation ahead of an exciting chapter of their lives.

Fans pour in with wishes to congratulate the Campbells

As Holly Campbell shared her Instagram post, friends, family, and supporters posted comments celebrating this special news.

“Oh my gosh, so many congratulations!! This is the sweetest,” one supporter commented while another well-wisher couldn’t hold her excitement as she wrote, “SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 Congratulations, you guys.”

Similarly, messages like “Awe 🥰 congratulations 👏” and “Huge congratulations!!!” were also seen in the comment section.

Alongside messages for the couple, a commenter also had compliments for Holly and Dan Campbell as he posted, “Imagine having Dan and Holly for in-laws?! Congratulations to them!!”

One message was also for Cody Campbell’s proposal idea at Ford Field, as the well-wisher wrote, “So lovely. Congrats! Also, not sure what strings had to be pulled to allow him to propose on the field, but very rad he was able to make that happen.”

With this wave of positivity pouring into his personal life, Dan Campbell hopes to get the Detroit Lions back to winning ways as they will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.