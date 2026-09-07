Congratulations Pour In As Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Make Personal Announcement

Russell Wilson and Ciara made a big personal announcement, and this one arrived on a clothesline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 6, Ciara posted photos showing off her bump beside four shirts strung up in the yard, reaching for a fifth still pinned at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺,” Ciara captioned her Instagram post, announcing the arrival of her and Wilson’s fifth child.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Ciara and Russell Wilson are raising four kids together, two daughters (Amora Princess and Sienna Princess) and two sons (Win Harrison and Future Zahir). In the pictures, each is represented by a little shirt with their name on it, lined up next to one blank onesie waiting its turn. In a follow-up clip, Ciara and Russell both held up five fingers, just in case anyone missed the hint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two tied the knot in 2016 and have always been open about wanting a big family. When they met in 2015, Ciara was already a mother to Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future. A year after the wedding, they welcomed Sienna. Win arrived in 2020, and Amora joined the family in December 2023.

Wilson has spoken before about what fatherhood means to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously for me and C it’s exciting,” Wilson said in 2016 on becoming the dad for the first time, via ESPN. “It’s a blessing, that’s for sure. To have a child is amazing, probably the biggest miracle there is.”

He’s also talked about the kind of father he hopes to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was telling a couple of people the other day if I can just be half the dad that my dad was to me, I’m doing something pretty good. Constantly loving, constantly being there. I am a stepdad too, so it’s the same thing there. You just love unconditionally. You love at all costs.”

Wilson has made it a point to be a present father in all these years, and he’s done a great job. Future refers to Wilson as ‘dad,’ and the two have built an extremely warm, father-son bond. The pair had visited the University of Texas this March, as Future plays football and baseball both, and is seeking out his options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson, of course, has now retired, marking an end to a glorious career. With the time off, he is definitely going to make the most of this new journey.

The internet, of course, had plenty to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, chimed in.

“It’s about damn time. 😂 I love you guys so much!!!!! Sooooo happy for you!!! 5️⃣ 🎉🎉🎉😘🥰❤️,” Vanessa Bryant commented.

“🤭🥰Another beautiful blessing!!! More to love!!!” Television personality and actress La La Anthony wrote. “Making space over at Auntie La’s house 😂❤️❤️ Love my family. I’m just over here cheesing so hard ❤️🙏🏽CINCO!!!” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneur and media personality TallyOhhh added, “We knewwwww 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Ꮶeisha Epps also commented.

“So BEAUTIFUL🥰 Blessed with another blessing✨Call him/her BLESSED. Announcement is A1,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

And another fan gushed, “The way she can have kids, bounce back and work, and still be completely present in her relationship needs to be studied ❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 she’s literally a superwoman!!!! Yay, Baby Cinco on the way!!!!!!”

Whatever comes next for this family, they’re clearly going to be so loved.