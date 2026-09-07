Congratulations Pour In as T.J. Watt’s Wife Announces Personal News

The Watt brothers are an athletic bunch. But their better halves are also worth some praise for their achievements in sports. T.J. Watt’s wife, Dani Rhodes Watt, earned a special honor for her remarkable two-sport career in her high school.

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On September 6, Dani announced that her high school number (4) had been retired by Waukesha West High, and she had been inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

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“A weekend I’ll never forget,” Rhodes wrote on Instagram. “Having my number retired and being inducted into the Waukesha West Hall of Fame was an honor I’ll cherish forever and something I always dreamed of. So grateful for all the love, support, and for everyone who came together to celebrate these special moments with me.

“#4 will always be a little piece of me, and I’m so thankful for the memories, the people, and the journey that came with it.⚽️🏀”

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Dani Rhodes Watt is the second Waukesha West alum to have the honor of retiring her jersey number 4. No wonder the two-sport athlete received the honor of a lifetime.

Rhodes began her journey at Waukesha West High School in 2013. That’s where she became the Wisconsin State Girls Soccer Player of the Year twice and led the Wolverines to three state appearances.

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She continued to play soccer in college at Wisconsin and racked up accolades. She made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2016, the All-Big Ten Second Team next year, and was the Big Ten Forward of the Year in 2019.

Rhodes was a baller on the hardwood floor, too. After high school where she was the team’s career scoring leader, she won two Big 10 championships during her time at Wisconsin. In her final season, she scored more than 1,000 points and held her high school’s all-time scoring record at the time.

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“She is a hell of an athlete,” TJ Watt told The Athletic in 2018. “She’s ballin’.”

Rhodes debuted in the NWSL and joined the Chicago Red Stars in 2020. But after three matches in the 2020 Fall Series, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the season. Later, she joined Thróttur Reykjavík to win the Icelandic Cup semi-finals. The stellar athlete wrapped up her career in 2023, a year after she got married to Watt.

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They are now parents to a baby girl, who was born last year.

Coincidentally, she was teammates with her sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt’s wife, when they played for the Red Stars. The athletic genes in this family are going to be very strong.

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Fans wasted no time in pouring their well wishes in the comments section. “That’s our forward!! Much deserved Dani 💙,” one fan wrote as the congratulations kept filing in.

“So awesome to see you back at West! Keep being you,” another commented.

“Congrats!!” a former Waukesha alum said. “I’m an ’03 Wolverine! Girls aspiring athletes are watching this now knowing they could be this too! 💕.”

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“Congrats!!! We had the privilege of watching you play basketball, as our daughter was playing youth basketball for West,” another wrote. “You left an impact in basketball as well as soccer! Well deserved!!!!”

“You’ve been so much fun to cheer for for so many pets of your life!” a comment read. “This was just one of the great things you’ve done so far! Congrats Dani!”

It’s certainly a fitting tribute to an athlete who not only dominated her local high school scene, but also took it forward to the collegiate and professional levels. On top of that, Rhodes successfully inspired the younger generation to follow in her footsteps. As she embraces her next chapter alongside her husband and growing family, #4 will forever remain a celebrated piece of Waukesha West history.