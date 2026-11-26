Tony Romo has found his next role after leaving CBS, and it comes with a title few would have predicted. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is joining Betr, the real money gaming super app founded by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, as Chief Predictions Officer. The announcement has drawn congratulations from fans and those across the sports world.

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Romo shared the news himself on Wednesday through an X post.

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“I’m Back. New Job. Same Goal. Extremely excited to announce I have joined @betr as their Chief Predictions Officer 🔮,” he wrote on X.

Romo will be “a prominent face of the Betr brand,” making predictions and creating content across its gaming products, the company’s statement read. He is also an equity stakeholder in the company.

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Romo also spoke about why this role felt like the right fit.

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“I’ve spent my entire career trying to anticipate what’s going to happen next, whether that was on the field or in the broadcast booth. Now I get to put those instincts to work in a completely new way with Betr…” he said. “I’m looking forward to having some fun, making predictions, and being part of where this company is headed. And I’ve got a pretty good feeling about what’s coming next.”

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Paul welcomed him in a video attached to the post.

“This is our year, and guys, I’m super excited to announce our new Chief Predictions Officer, Tony [expletive] Romo!” he said.

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It comes after a tough few months for Romo. He and CBS mutually parted ways in October, after his summer arrest for operating while intoxicated and a leave of absence from the network in July. CBS moved quickly afterward and promoted J.J. Watt to the lead booth next to Jim Nantz. The former NFL star will continue to hold that position.

In September, he pleaded no contest, which cost him his driving privileges for six months and sent him into an alcohol assessment program. The former Cowboys quarterback, in a statement, said that he was going to use the time to get better.

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“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity,” he wrote.

Romo has since flown under the radar, but he notably made an appearance on the Pat McAfee alt-cast for Monday Night Football for the Bills-Vikings game earlier in November. It was his first live football commentary since the arrest, and McAfee introduced him as the “quarterback expert.”

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McAfee clearly enjoyed the loose, unscripted style.

“Tony, it’s getting too predictable out here,” he told him. “We missed the hell out of you this season. You need to know that from all of us, Tony. We appreciate you, brother.”

Fans felt much the same way when the Betr news landed.

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“Hell yeah! Rock on, Tony. Football is better when you’re involved,” one hopeful commenter posted.

Others kept their reactions short. “Happy you’re back, Romo!” one fan commented.

“Can’t hold a good man down. Go be great Romo!!!!!” another wrote.

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Calvin Watkins, who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, added, “Romo looks good.”

One Cowboys fan went a step further and used the moment to make a request.

“Congrats, big guy! Love ya! Cowboys fan here btw, thanks for the memories! PS, could you also one day soon help out with the Cowboys, some kind of front office position you’d be spectacular at! Thanks, man!,” he wrote.

“You were the best color guy I ever listened to announce a football game. Good luck!” another hopeful commenter wrote.

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For now, Romo’s focus is on Betr, where his knack and expert judgement once again come to the forefront.