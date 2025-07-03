Congratulations Pour In for Browns’ Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

“Mrs. Watson Loading…” That was all Jilly Anais had to write. The picture said the rest. A dreamy proposal by the beach, a 20-carat rock glittering under a sunset sky, and a yellow Ferrari parked just close enough to flex but not outshine the moment. It was Deshaun Watson going all-in off the field. Fans had been watching this story build for years. From European getaways to rooftop dinners and soft-launch Instagram reels, it’s been a love story unfiltered. Now? It’s official.

The Miami wedding officially happened, and it lived up to the hype. Their relationship, which began back in 2019 when Watson slid into her DMs, has played out publicly from his time with the Texans to the massive $230 million fully guaranteed deal by the Browns that brought him to Cleveland, giving him the kind of financial freedom that made a lavish ceremony feel on-brand. And now, with the photos out and the ceremony sealed, fans across the league are weighing in.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to Instagram, posting a carousel of wedding pictures with the caption, “I finally made it to this moment… Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day. And, I look to the sky and I say, ‘Thank you, Lord’ 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY!” The post instantly lit up social media. In the photos, Watson and Jilly are seen embracing on a yacht with the Miami skyline melting into the background. Sunlight caught the sparkle of her engagement ring, the designer watch on his wrist like a final punctuation mark. It was everything they’d quietly built behind the scenes, now on full display.

What started as a simple early-morning yoga date years ago has since evolved into a relationship that’s endured career whiplash, national headlines, and nonstop public opinion. Through it all, Anais has remained visible and vocal, supporting Watson from the sidelines, walking red carpets together, and even making a brief appearance in Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Fans have taken note of her consistency. And now, as Anais told SI Swimsuit, planning this wedding has been nothing short of surreal, “I’m just in this bridal glow. It’s the happiest moment of my life. Every time I think about it, I get chills… I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I just can’t wait to marry the love of my life.”

That glow extended far beyond the aisle. All that planning for the dream Miami ceremony has officially paid off. A milestone year in the making.

Fans flood ‘the Watsons’ with love after Deshaun Watson’s yacht wedding reveal

It’s been a rough stretch for Deshaun Watson. After tearing his Achilles in October 2024 and re-injuring it during rehab, the Browns QB faced another surgery in January. His 2025 season remains uncertain, and for most athletes, that’d be enough to cloud everything else. But Watson had Jilly by his side the entire way. Fans knew what he’d been through, both on and off the field, and that emotional payoff was felt in the comments. As one user summed it up, “KEEP SMILING YOU DESERVE IT!!🤞🤞.” It hit differently because this wasn’t just a smile for Instagram. It was a win after a long string of losses.

And it wasn’t just about Deshaun. The love extended to Jilly and the life they’ve built together. After proposing with a $2.5 million ring back in March, Watson’s post of their wedding photos felt like a statement piece. Lavish, bold, and earned. That led one fan to reply, “Aww! Congratulations! I’m so excited for you and the family😍❤️🙌.” The NFL world has seen power couples rise, like Russell Wilson and Ciara, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, and now, this duo is stepping into that same conversation. Their wedding wasn’t just a moment; it was a reset. A fresh page after years of chaos.

Still, the most echoed sentiment wasn’t about money or fame. It was about faith. Watson captioned his post with gratitude to God, and the fans followed his lead. “MORE GLORY / MORE LOVE / MORE LEGACY 🤎,” one wrote, mirroring his exact tone. Another added, “Glory!!! Gods gift!!! Luv yall!!!” These weren’t surface-level replies. They were nods to something deeper. After years of headlines, hate, and hard recoveries, Watson and Jilly chose love and legacy. And this time, the internet didn’t roast them. It rallied behind them.