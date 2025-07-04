Congratulations Pour In for Christian Kirk’s Family as JJ Watt, Josh Allen’s Ex-GF Celebrate WR’s New Daughter

NFL offseasons are usually all about trades, contracts, or some cryptic tweet that has everyone guessing. But Christian Kirk? He hit us with a different kind of update that had nothing to do with wideouts and route trees. Rather, it had everything to do with baby bottles and onesies. “This Christmas is bringing us the best gift we could have ever received,” the Kirk couple shared their exciting life-changing news in December last year. And now, finally, the wait is over for them.

The new Texans wideout Christian Kirk and his wife, Ozzy, just scored the biggest touchdown of their lives as they welcomed their newborn daughter into the world. Say hello to Londyn Rose Kirk. And if you peeked at the Instagram comments, you know the NFL world showed up big time. Congrats poured in fast, with teammates, legends, and fans all celebrating the newest member of the Kirk household.

The Kirk couple kept their caption simple, sharing a heartwarming photo of Ozzy holding the baby in her arms. They wrote: “Welcome to the world, our little angel..Londyn Rose Kirk (rose and heart emojis) 06.26.2025.” On the other hand, Christian stood beside his two beloved souls, embracing the speechless moment with a smile and teary eyes. However, the comments did all the talking. JJ Watt (never one to miss a heartwarming moment) jumped in with a soft “Welcome to the world, Londyn.”

Texans mascot Toro, too, took a playful swing, joking, “Aw, the newest Texans fan! Congratulations!” Well, it almost felt like the comment section turned into a mini NFL reunion. Emily Engram, yes, sister of Evan Engram (Christian’s ex-Jacksonville teammate), shouted, “OMG yay!!! Congrats babes!” while former Dolphins safety Daniel Thomas popped in with “Congrats Family.” But perhaps the loudest “awww” came from Marissa Layne Lawrence, wife of Trevor Lawrence, who wrote, “Little Londyn!! I love you, she’s perfect, you guys!” Yeah, you could almost feel the group chat blowing up.

For Christian and Ozzy, they kept the news real. No flashy headlines, no red carpet noise. It was always a grounded, genuine NFL couple moving through life together. They got married back on April 6, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona, after dating since 2019. Since then, Ozzy’s been that perfect mix of visible and low-key. Always at the games. Always cheering from the sidelines. And now? She’s right in the middle of their biggest moment yet—becoming a mom.

No doubt, the football world appeared happy with the WR’s new life-changing announcement. But amidst all the love pouring in from everywhere, there was another comment too, that stood out.

Josh Allen’s ex enters the chat of Christian Kirk’s post!

Just when you thought the comments couldn’t get any sweeter (and weirder), Brittany Williams (yes, Josh Allen‘s ex) jumped in and added her own little spark. The influencer kept it simple but full of love. She commented with two heart-eyed emojis. A reminder that NFL circles? Way smaller (and warmer) than you think.

For context, Brittany dated childhood friend, Josh Allen for nearly six years. Despite their breakup back in 2023 (and the fact that Allen started dating actress Hailee Steinfeld), Brittany remained close to the NFL world. These days, she’s all about Pilates and wellness. She was even spotted at a gala at the Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa. And her bond with Ozzy? Very strong. Now she’s part of the crew sending love to baby Londyn. Total heart-warmer.

It’s almost funny because Allen and Kirk are quite close. Call it a friendship even. They’ve built up that connection over the last three years with those shared circles and offseason hangouts. And back in 2022? They vacationed together in Mexico with a few other players. What’s even funnier? Allen tried to convince Kirk to join him in the Bills and tried to sway him by saying, “Buffalo’s not that cold,” and Kirk clearly didn’t buy in.

Instead of snow and ice, he picked sunshine and palm trees. Oh, and a $72 million deal with the Jags. Now? He’s with the Texans, and judging by baby Londyn’s perfect arrival? Safe to say that warm-weather move paid off in more ways than one.