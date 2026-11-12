Congratulations pour in for Colin Kaepernick as Former NFL QB celebrates personal achievement

Colin Kaepernick became one of the most recognizable figures in American sports in 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

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The decision sparked a nationwide debate, drawing both criticism and support as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback used his platform to bring attention to issues beyond football.

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His advocacy was recognized on November 7, when Kaepernick received the 2026 Humanitarian of the Year award at the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I hope my work continues to build on what he and so many freedom fighters before us started,” Kaepernick shared the news on Instagram. “There is still so much work to be done, and carrying that legacy forward is both an honor and a responsibility.”

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Kaepernick has continued his activism since his last NFL season in 2016. He founded Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that empowers young people through education and community programs, and that work has remained central to his public life.

Kaepernick’s personal achievement prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from followers who praised his work and the recognition.

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One fan wrote, “Congratulations, Colin Kaepernick. You so deserve this! You’re very inspirational and a good, decent human. You make the world a better place [for] us.”

The message reflected the admiration some followers continue to have for Kaepernick, particularly for maintaining his commitment to social causes despite the controversy surrounding his protest. The award gave supporters a chance to recognize his work beyond his achievements on the football field.

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Another comment read, “What an absolute honour to be awarded by the one and only Ali family.”

The reaction highlighted the significance of receiving recognition through an award associated with Muhammad Ali. For Kaepernick, whose activism has often been discussed alongside the legacy of athletes who challenged social conventions, the honor carried meaning beyond another addition to his list of achievements.

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A third user drew a direct comparison between the two athletes, writing, “Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick are both high-profile athletes who chose to risk their careers and public standing to take a stand against racial injustice and systemic inequality in America.”

The comparison points to the personal and professional consequences that can accompany public activism. Both athletes used their visibility to challenge prevailing attitudes, making their decisions part of conversations that extended well beyond sport.

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Another fan connected the recognition to Kaepernick’s admiration for Ali, writing, “After reading your book and knowing how much you were inspired by Muhammad Ali, this is so much more special! Congrats on an honor that is well deserved.”

The comment focused on the personal connection behind the award. Kaepernick has spoken about the influence Ali had on him, making the recognition particularly meaningful given the former quarterback’s own account of how the boxing legend shaped his outlook.

A final comment read, “Congratulations! This is well deserved! You have always done the right thing even when it has cost you personally.”

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The response acknowledged the criticism and professional uncertainty Kaepernick faced after his protest, while expressing support for his decision to continue advocating for causes he believes in.

Kaepernick’s NFL career had already reached a significant milestone before he became a prominent voice in the fight against racial injustice. Selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he became the team’s starting quarterback during the 2012 season.

He went on to lead San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, where the 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Across 69 regular-season games, he recorded 12,271 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns, while also adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

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His former coach, Jim Harbaugh, has also publicly recognized the significance of Kaepernick’s decision to speak out. In 2020, Harbaugh compared the former quarterback’s role in the movement to that of Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.

“Colin was really the first person, much like, I consider him now much like Muhammad Ali, like a Jackie Robinson,” Harbaugh said. “Somebody that is first, that is leading. I just love him. I’m just so proud of him and everything that he does stand for.”

Kaepernick also addressed the significance of the award in his Instagram caption, expressing gratitude to the Muhammad Ali Center and acknowledging the influence of the late boxing legend.

He wrote, “Without him, there is no me,” while thanking Lonnie Ali for her continued support.

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The Humanitarian of the Year recognition adds another chapter to Kaepernick’s work away from football. His playing career has remained a major part of his public story, but the award recognizes the community and advocacy efforts that have continued since his final NFL season.