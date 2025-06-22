Congratulations Pour In for Cooper Kupp as Seahawks WR Announces 10-Year Milestone

Before Cooper Kupp ever touched an NFL sideline, his support system, Anna, was there, cheering him on in Eastern Washington’s tough weather, sometimes in the snow, sometimes in the silence of late-night study halls. They met as college freshmen and were married by junior year, not after fame, draft, or when the lights were on, but when dreams were still blueprints. And that’s where the root of their relationship lives, before the cameras ever rolled.

A decade later, Kupp and his wife Anna Marie Kupp have outlasted more than defensive coverages and coaching changes. They’ve weathered cross-country moves, injuries, and the suffocating churn of the NFL’s year-round grind. They’ve had kids, built a family, and found a rhythm in a life that rarely offers routine. Their success isn’t in the flash, it’s in the grit.

Cooper Kupp also shared photos from their time together on their special day and aptly captioned it, “Ten years of loving and growing. Blessed by YOU, baby girl. To forever more!!” Anna’s not just Cooper Kupp’s wife, she’s his partner in recovery, his anchor when games get lost in the final seconds. After Cooper tore his ACL in 2018, she took care of him like an NFL doctor. They posted less, but those who follow closely saw it; this wasn’t about bouncing back physically. This was about rebuilding together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Kupp (@cooperkupp)

However, she was also overwhelmed by the emotions as their 10th marriage anniversary approached. Ten years ago, they said “I do.” Fast forward to June 21, 2025, Anna took over Instagram Stories to celebrate. First frame, Cooper was walking toward their home. Then a mirror selfie with just them, in casual Sunday light. Her caption? “ur so cool. I love being married to you. happy #10 my lover”

He’s coming off one of the biggest transitions in his career, released by the Rams, and signed in Seattle. Yet here she is, centering their bond. Because in the eye of that NFL storm? Their marriage is calm.

Fans congratulate Cooper Kupp for his personal milestone

The fans started going crazy as soon as he posted photos from their 10th anniversary date. But his wife was the kickstarter here as well. She replied to Seahawks’ WR on Instagram, “The whole greater than the sum. 🖤” After that, fans started pouring in messages.

A fan who has followed the couple for years liked their photo and commented, “Power couple. Still me and my families fav ❤️👊🏼🙏🏼👍🏼🏈” You know what it is. Nothing else but loyalty and respect. Even though the league is known for being erratic in trade deals, fans value their heroes. Another fan was just focused on the win, which made him write, “That’s some awesome wine! Happy Anniversary! ❤️”

“You know it’s real love when she’s ok with the point break hair due 😂 🏄🏽‍♂️,” joked another fan about their date look. Most fans like the couple. Anna could’ve posted a flashy photoshoot. But a grounded mirror selfie matters. And that’s intentional. Because ten years in, the real wins are in the quiet moments. One fan mentioned, “Happy Anniversary, you two love birds ❤️🥂.”

While the world has moved on, some fans are still fixated on the LA Rams for Cooper Kupp, as a fan congratulated them with a twist of his wish. He commented, “Congratulations 🎊 you two will always be a Ramily for life.” Their popularity is next level. It gives them confidence, but also keeps them down to earth.