Diego Pavia went undrafted by the NFL, got cut by the Ravens, and then had to wait for another door to open. On Wednesday night, a whole league swung it wide and made him the first name on the board.

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The Columbus Aviators selected the former Vanderbilt quarterback first overall in the 2027 UFL Draft. The league announced it on X with a hyped-up line: “THE HEISMAN RUNNER-UP IS HEADED TO COLUMBUS!”

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The Aviators need the lift. They went 3-7 last season under head coach Ted Ginn Jr., and the UFL’s spring season runs from March through May.

Pavia arrives with a résumé that most draft picks would trade for. He finished second to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza in the 2025 Heisman voting after leading Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record.

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That season included 3,539 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes, plus 862 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground. It still was not enough to get him picked in the NFL draft.

The Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent on April 28, and he competed for the No. 3 quarterback job. Baltimore waived him on July 23, and he never played a preseason game.

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Pavia did not sulk. In October, he said it plainly in a video interview: “My journey’s not done.”

He was also grateful to Baltimore.

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“Super thankful to the Ravens for giving me a chance. No one else did. They were the only team to call after the draft,” he said in an interview.

He also posted on X that his agent and the UFL were negotiating, and he made a promise to whoever landed him.

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“You will get everything I got,” Pavia wrote.

No contract terms have been reported yet.

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But the congratulations started almost immediately. Former NFL coach Jon Gruden shared a video message that was warm and a little cheeky.

“Hey Diego, just saw you got picked number one overall in the UFL Draft. I love that league. I think it’s a great opportunity for you. I know you’re going to go out there and crush it. And just remember we’re here down at the Fired Football Coaches Association if you ever need us. But go Aviators, and go do your thing, man. We’re rooting for you. Congrats,” Gruden said.

Fans were quick to celebrate Pavia’s new opportunity, with some already embracing him as the Aviators’ quarterback.

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One fan sent a short, loud celebration:

“LFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Another fan claimed the quarterback as his own:

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“THATS MY QUARTERBACK”

A third fan kept it simple and kind:

“Best of luck!! Go do your thing!!! 🖤💛👏😎”

And a commentator thought the match made sense:

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“Perfect Fit.”

Pavia was told no more than once this year. Now the Aviators are betting he can turn the UFL into a loud, public audition for everyone who passed.