Congratulations Pour In for Drake Maye as Fiancée Announces Wedding

June is no longer just for mini-camps and final installs. For some quarterbacks, it’s wedding bells, not play calls, that are ringing. Aaron Rodgers’ news of a secret marriage broke in early June. Then, Josh Allen said “I do” in late May, and the headlines didn’t hit until June, that too, courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld. And now? Drake Maye is officially next in line. Five months after dropping to one knee, the Patriots quarterback is all suited to marry the love of his life.

Back in January, Maye proposed to his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson during a trip to Mexico. For context: they’ve known each other since the seventh grade. Not dated: known. Kind of typical teenage romance that’s built over middle school science projects, shared lockers, and, eventually, college life at UNC.

So, Mexico was years in the making. When Maye got drafted third overall by New England in 2024, he showed up at Gillette with his entire crew, Hudson included. “If you’re getting me, you’re getting them,” he said that day.

Fast forward to today, June 21, it’s official. Ann confirmed the wedding with a short, heartfelt Instagram post: “Today’s the day!!!!👰🏻‍♀️ I love you and can’t wait to marry you❤️ @drake.maye.” No filters. No PR drops. Just a caption, a promise, and a moment the couple’s waited over a decade for.

Meanwhile, Ann is currently a junior at the Kenan-Flagler Business School. She’s pursuing a degree in business administration with a double minor in entrepreneurship and conflict management. A resume that reads like someone who’s been just as driven off the field as Maye is on it

Plus, they’ve been through it all, long flights between college towns, draft day emotions, rookie-year ups and downs. Now, they get to walk into this next chapter together. And as expected, when Ann made this news official the fans poured in with love and blessings for the couple.

New England’s new couple under center, Drake Maye and Ann

The former Tar Heels sweethearts, who’ve been together since middle school, have been the definition of “steady”—through college, the NFL Draft, and now, their official ‘I do’ moment is soon to come after Ann posted the news on her IG.

So, the fans were quick to pour in with love. One simply said, “Congrats you two,” while another jumped in, all-caps, “TODAY’S THE DAY!!!” You can almost hear the confetti and bells behind that comment, right? And yeah, they’ve been waiting, as well.

Especially since Maye casually let the cat out of the bag while discussing his offseason plans. “Shoot, my plans? Focus on tomorrow, got another day of practice. Getting married in two weeks,” he said with a grin. It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots.

Another comment read, “YAYYYY finally here,” and honestly, that one reads like it came from a best friend who’s been watching the story unfold for years. Ann and Drake’s relationship, documented quietly across social media and campus snapshots, has never felt performative. It’s always been the real deal. One fan summed it up perfectly with just one word: “Beautiful.” Sometimes, that’s all you need.

The celebration didn’t stop there. “Happy Wedding Day!” another follower chimed in, to remind everyone what day it is. For Maye, who calmly managed a 15-touchdown rookie campaign while rushing for over 400 yards, this grounding presence off the field is gold. As New England hopes for a new dynasty to spark, it helps to have your most franchise QB already locked in.