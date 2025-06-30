Congratulations Pour In For Khalil Shakir as Bills WR Announces Big Life Update

How madly in love is Bills Mafia? Let’s put it this way—these fans don’t just bleed red and blue, they walk down the aisle with it. Take January 2025, for example. Just before the divisional round clash against the Ravens, one bride, Olivia Doiron, got the ultimate wedding-day surprise from her groom. Tickets to any Bills game of her choice. So, considering the time of the proposal, obviously, she cashed them in immediately for the divisional clash against the Ravens. “I might have to go through a table,” she joked to WIVB-TV, referencing the most Buffalo tradition of all. Turns out, this isn’t your casual fandom—this is full-on, throw-me-through-plywood, wedding-gift-level devotion.

And when even Bills’ king, Josh Allen, married the now queen, Hailee Steinfeld, they flooded the comment section with blessings and love. But even the guest list was screaming Mafia! Backup QBs Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele, tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, right tackle Spencer Brown… And of course, Khalil Shakir, the receiver with big plans of his own.

Similarly, during baby boom that the City of Good Neighbors has been experiencing lately. Shane Buechele and his wife Paige added a new member to the Mafia back in April, welcoming their daughter, Blaize Haven. And linebacker Terrel Bernard celebrated a similar kind of victory when he and his wife announced the birth of baby Jordy Rea into the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Khalil Shakir has joined the wave of heartwarming family moments. On Sunday, the 25-year-old WR—fresh off signing a four-year, $53 million extension—shared that he and his wife, Sayler, are expecting their first child. After grinding through the highs and lows of the NFL, the couple now prepares to embrace the next chapter in their journey.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayler Shakir (@sayler_shakir) Expand Post

Moreover, Sayler announced the big news on Instagram with a sweet, intimate photo of the couple arm-in-arm, holding their sonogram. She simply wrote, “December ❤.” Naturally, Shakir responded in the comments, “I love you 🤞🏽❤.”

This a beautiful news for a couple who has lifted each other up time and again. To read this news after listening to Khalil when he said, “Every time I get to go home and I’m struggling, or man, things aren’t going the way I wanted them to, she’s right there. Super appreciative.” This could make anyone cry… Obviously, happy tears. But it tells you how easy it becomes to ace professionally if you have someone to lean on who completes you… Khalil and Sayler complete each other. And now, a little one will open the new chapter in their life of family.

So, to celebrate such a moment, the Bills Mafia rushed into the comment section of the post. Fans and teammates’ partners quickly flooded the post with love and congratulations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khalil Shakir’s big news has Bills Mafia dropping happy tears

To kick things off, it wasn’t just the fans who were touched by Khalil and Sayler Shakir’s baby news. Even Bills wives and girlfriends flooded the comments section with nothing but love. Tayler Bernard, wife of linebacker Terrel Bernard, couldn’t hold back her emotions. She wrote, “Crying 🥺😭😭😭 I CAN’T WAIT.” Hillary Trubisky chimed in with, “So happy for y’all 🥹🤍.”

And Paige Buechele, with her own feeling afresh, added the sweetest, “🥹😍🥰 such a blessing!” Clearly, this baby’s already wrapped in love. Now, for those who don’t know how it all began, Shakir and Sayler go way back to their Boise State days. Both were student-athletes, though in different fields. While Khalil was doing his thing on the football field, Sayler was shining on the soccer pitch.

Their love story took a big leap in March 2022 when Khalil popped the question. A year later, they said “I do” at Ruby Hill Winery in NorCal, surrounded by friends, family, and a whole lot of joy. Moreover, the support didn’t stop with just a few teammates’ wives. Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ wife, Ryan, wrote, “Sooo excited for y’all 🤍!!! Can’t wait to meet baby Shakir 🥹.” Alexandra Knox, wife of TE Dawson Knox, echoed the same energy, saying, “🥰🥹♥ cannot freaking wait.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Bills Mafia showed up strong, too. One fan gushed, “Congratulations! This baby will have an extremely amazing mama (and dad too)!” Another added, “So so happy for you two! 🤍” Fans have long appreciated the couple’s wholesome updates online. While Khalil hustles on the gridiron, Sayler’s been thriving off it, working at Orangetheory Fitness and previously helping kids grow as a teaching assistant and internship coach.

With a $60 million extension in hand, Khalil Shakir didn’t talk stats… He talked about her. “She’s my rock,” he said, choking up at the podium. “You are all gonna make me cry.” His wife, Sayler, responded the way real ones do: “You are so deserving.” In a league driven by contracts and chaos. It’s moments like these that remind us what truly matters. And for Shakir, love and loyalty have always been the foundation, long before the spotlight ever found him.