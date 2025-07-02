Congratulations Pour In for Mike Tomlin’s Family After Major Pittsburgh News Drops

Pittsburgh sports talk radio has been extra spicy lately. Between heated debates about playoff chances and armchair GMs analyzing every roster move, the city’s sports fans could use something everyone can agree on. Enter Kiya Tomlin. Yup, the one who’s proudly embracing the Steel City vibe since day 1. “It’s unbelievable. This is our third NFL team. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s really a cool experience,” she told KDKA-TV back in 2012, when it was Mike Tomlin’s 6th season in charge. The vibe was good. Super Bowl, strong playoff contenders, and all…

But now, the scene’s changed. While Mike will be dealing with the pressure of coaching his 18th season with the Steelers, and the pressure of delivering the first postseason dub in 9 years, Kiya has been building her own legacy one stitch at a time. What began as custom pieces in her home studio has grown into a destination in East Liberty.

It’s now a go-to spot for women who value both style and sanity. You know, the kind of clothes that don’t make you choose between looking professional and actually being able to move. This week, that work really paid off in hometown glory. Kiya Tomlin’s boutique was just named Best Women’s Clothing Boutique in Pittsburgh Magazine’s 2025 Best of the ‘Burgh awards.

“We are truly honored,” she posted on Instagram. She attached those words to something far more meaningful than a typical thank-you note. Her caption laid bare the brand’s DNA: “Every Kiya Tomlin piece is designed to move with you—not just physically, but through every chapter of your day.” For regular clients who’ve worn her designs from job interviews to kids’ soccer games, this wasn’t corporate messaging. It was their lived experience. “We are more than clothing,” the post continued. “We are a mindset, rooted in confidence, curiosity, and living with intention.” Translation? These are clothes for women who measure success in real-life moments, not Instagram likes. They’re pieces that work as hard as they do, season after reinvented season.

That philosophy clearly resonated. A staggering 230,000 locals voted to crown her boutique the best, proving her designs do more than look good – they make women feel capable from school drop-offs to client meetings. “Thank you for being on this journey with us,” Kiya wrote to supporters. ” and for supporting a brand that believes women should feel strong, seen, and unstoppable in what they wear. This recognition is a reflection of you!” The post drew heartfelt responses from women who’ve relied on her figure-flattering designs since her early home studio days.

The award comes as Kiya’s brand hits its stride. Her Macy’s collaboration brings those same thoughtful designs to wider audiences, while her expanded ready-to-wear line proves comfort and style aren’t mutually exclusive. Even the 2025 Women Who Rock Impact Award committee took notice, adding another trophy to her case. And looking at how Pittsburgh showed up online, this wasn’t just a fashion win. It was a full-on hometown celebration.

The Steel City’s behind Kiya Tomlin

Social media has been buzzing with congratulations for Kiya Tomlin’s boutique win, proving Pittsburgh pride extends far beyond the football field. The outpouring of support would make even Terrible Towel wavers proud.

“”So well deserved! ❤️🙌” gushed one fan, summing up what Pittsburgh already knew – that the little girl who started with a stuffed duck and a homemade jumpsuit because nothing fit her petite frame has grown into the designer behind the city’s best boutique. From sewing between college exams to dressing women across Pittsburgh, Kiya’s journey with that first sewing machine has come full circle in the best possible way. Another simply declared, “Congratulations!!!❤️“ – because sometimes all caps and heart emojis say it best.

But the emotional touchdown came from a longtime customer: “Congratulations!!! HAPPY and PROUD! for you guys, miss Kiya. And continued successes. LOVE to you and your family.“ The raw excitement in their message carried the same energy as a last-second game-winning drive.

Another fan cheered on her latest collection, shouting out the model who brought it to life: “Congrats @kiyatomlin & looking amazing @autumnpawelec.” Because while Kiya creates the plays, it takes a strong team to execute them perfectly – just ask her husband.

The celebration comes at the perfect time. Kiya’s preparing for her fashion equivalent of the Super Bowl – a featured designer spot at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival’s Fashion Show. When 3,000 fashion fans see her collection, they’ll understand why Pittsburgh’s cheering so loudly.

Because this isn’t just about clothes. It’s about a hometown hero who turned childhood frustration into citywide inspiration. The Tomlins have become Pittsburgh’s ultimate power couple… And judging by these reactions? It’s safe to say that the city is proud of Kiya. Maybe that love could be rejuvenated with Mike when he takes them past the first game of the January ball.