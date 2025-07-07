Congratulations Pour In for Patriots Rookie’s From CJ Stroud, Will Howard & Co Amid UDFA’s Life Update

The New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ignited the fans’ interest with his major off-field milestone: he exchanged the wedding vows with his longtime partner, Ann Michael Hudson, on June 21. And now, another Patriot, who went undrafted in the NFL draft 2025, captivated the fans and former teammates alike with the biggest life update before the start of the season.

Yes, it is none other than Patriots rookie tight end Gee Scott Jr., who recently proposed to his partner Olivia, and she said yes! As he has embarked on his ‘forever’ journey with his future wife, former Buckeyes players and teammates couldn’t stay calm.

Taking to his official IG handle, former Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr dropped beautiful glimpses of his special day. And, his post caption expressed his exhilaration for the next chapter of his life. “Here’s to FOREVER! Thank you, Lord,” he mentioned in his post. Besides expressing gratitude to God, he also shared a Bible verse (Matthew 19:6).

Patriots’ new couple was overjoyed while exchanging their engagement ring against a beautiful yet romantic backdrop on 6 July. It’s a really incredible gesture. Along with the red heart carpet, rose petals, and the inscription “Forever,” it featured Gee Scott Jr. and Olivia’s embraces, kisses, and warmth.

At this life-memorable moment, Gee Scott Jr, who spent five seasons at Ohio State, kept his look simple and elegant while vibing out with his partner in matching outfits on his engagement day.

Besides choosing a classy fitted tuxedo for his engagement, the Patriots rookie opted for a comfortable outfit for this event. He looked dashing in a white shirt, paired with beige shorts and white sneakers.

On the other hand, his fiancée also stole the limelight with her simple yet elegant look. She wore a matching striped fitted crop top with a long skirt. Beautiful accessories—a belt, a watch, a bangle, and a stunning necklace-completed her look. In front of their close friends and family, the couple cherished their “forever” moment.

However, other details of their love story remain undisclosed. Scott Jr. never publicly confirmed his relationship with Olivia. Yet, Olivia’s Instagram posts speak volumes about her support for the NFL tight end. She has stood by him since his Ohio State days. Six months ago, in January, she shared a sneak peek of her then-boyfriend’s Rose Bowl Game. Along with several images featuring herself, her friends, and Gee Scott Jr., she added a playful caption to her post:

“Amazing start to the year,” she wrote, adding red rose and heart emojis. In many of her Instagram photos, she was also seen wearing Gee Scott Jr.’s jersey number (88). “So proud of you @geescottjr,” she wrote, referencing the Bible verse Romans 8:28.

Such moments truly reflect her unwavering love and support. So, with “no complaints” and hearts full of love, the couple has now taken their relationship to the next level. The Patriots rookie tight end couldn’t help but pour heartfelt wishes toward the future they’re building together.

CJ Stroud and other players send congratulations to Patriots TE

Soon after Gee Scott Jr. announced his engagement with Olivia through a jaw-dropping post, his Patriots teammate expressed their admiration for his special life moment. Taking to the post comment section, Houston QB CJ Stroud, who played 3 seasons as the Ohio State Buckeyes QB, congratulated him. “Congrats, brother!” he commented. Not only Stroud but another ex-Ohio State Buckeyes QB, Will Howard, also cherished Gee Scott Jr’s biggest moment with joy and love. “Let’s go!!!! Congrats y’all!!” Steelers QB wrote.

Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz also joined Ohio alums in congratulating Gee Scott Jr. “Yessir geeskkiiiiii,” he penned, dropping blessing hands and firing emojis in his comment. Additionally, another touching blessing came from former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton who was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. “Congrats, brother!!” he jotted down.

Former Ohio State players, including Lathan Ransom and TreVeyon Henderson, who were selected in the 2025 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers and the Patriots, respectively, also have celebrated Gee Scott Jr’s personal milestone. “Congrats, family!!” Ransom, Panthers’ safety, commented. The Patriot’s RB dropped two blessing hands emojis in the comment section.

Former Buckeyes player who transitioned from wide receiver to tight end also received admiration from ex-Buckeyes player Tyleik Williams. “YESSIR BRO,” Lions DT mentioned. Moreover, Buckeyes Defensive End Kenyatta Jackson Jr. also expressed his joy over a former Buckeyes player’s major life event. “Yes!!,” he wrote. With blessings and best wishes from everyone, Gee and Olivia now begin their forever, hand in hand.