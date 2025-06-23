Congratulations Pour in For Travis Hunter After Jaguars 2-Way Star Signs Rookie Deal

Remember Bo Jackson? That rare breed who defied positional gravity? Well, folks, strap in. The Jacksonville Jaguars just signed their own generational anomaly, and, indeed, the league might need a whole new rulebook. Travis Hunter, the Heisman-winning unicorn who rewrote college football playing receiver and cornerback at an elite level, is officially a Jaguar, ink drying on a contract dripping with historic weight.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news, Hunter officially signed his four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. The real jaw-dropper? His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely up front. Per Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports, this makes Hunter the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

That’s not just a payday; it’s a seismic declaration of faith from Duval County. “Damn that’s f——- heavy,” one fan perfectly summed up the collective gasp echoing across social media. Another declared him ‘Prime 2.0,’ a nod to his legendary coach and the sky-high expectations.

Early OTAs hint at chemistry brewing, with Lawrence praising Hunter’s ‘juice,’ ‘high motor,’ and explosiveness. The team, sitting on ~ $26 M in cap space after savvy moves, clearly believes. They traded up to get him at No. 2 overall, betting big on his unprecedented versatility and 4.0 anthropology-degree-holding work ethic (he graduated this past May).

Can this two-way phenom be the spark that reignites Lawrence’s fire after an injury-marred 2024 (just 2-8 as a starter)?It’s a fair question, given the treasure trove Hunter brings. His Colorado finale was pure video-game stuff: 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs as a receiver, paired with 36 tackles and 4 INTs locking down his side of the field. Career college totals?

From “Field Day” to franchise savior? Hunter fans weigh in

Try 171 rec, 2,167 yds, 24 TDs offensively and 9 INTs defensively. He didn’t just play both ways. Indeed, he dominated, becoming the first player ever to win the Chuck Bednarik (top defender) and Biletnikoff (top WR) Awards in the same season (2024). That too before claiming the Heisman Trophy itself – the first true two-way winner since Charles Woodson in ’97. Well, they have already retired his jersey (No. 12) in Boulder.

Think back to that absurd back-of-the-end-zone TD grab vs. North Dakota State or the game-saving OT forced fumble against Baylor – moments where every blade of grass became his canvas. Notably, one fan uttered that: “He’s going to either elevate Travis’s play or it’s laws last year in Jacksonville.” Subsequently, the congratulations rolled in thick and fast, ranging from the celebratory – “His girl about to have a field day.”

That last one cuts to the chase, linking Hunter’s arrival directly to the trajectory of franchise QB Trevor Lawrence. Off the field, his anchor is high-school sweetheart turned wife, Leanna Lenee.

Their journey – from Collins Hill HS in Georgia to a May 2025 Tennessee wedding – is a story of lavish surprises (he gifted her a Hello Kitty Tesla; she stunned him with a Ram TRX and a pre-draft Rolex) and weathering intense, unwarranted public scrutiny that saw them briefly retreat from social media. “I feel the same pain she feels,” Hunter stated publicly, defending his partner fiercely. This foundation matters; it’s the bedrock for a rookie stepping into the blinding NFL spotlight.

And another fan lamented, “Congrats to bro, he secured the tag for the Jags.” Now, Hunter isn’t just a shiny new toy. He’s potential rocket fuel. Imagine him lining up opposite Brian Thomas Jr., giving Lawrence (13,815 career pass yds, 69 TDs) a dynamic new weapon. Also, taking reps at CB opposite Tyson Campbell.

Can he truly play both ways in the NFL? The last consistent two-way player faded over a decade ago. But Hunter, with his 21.4 mph track-star wheels and recovery routines bordering on obsessive (cryotherapy, endless film), isn’t built like the rest. His contract, heavy with upfront cash, screams Jacksonville’s belief.

As he steps onto the TIAA Bank Field turf, he carries not just the weight of that $46.65 M guarantee. But also the hopes of a franchise and the intrigue of a league watching history try to repeat itself. He’s less of a rookie, more a ‘Dynasty Warriors’ character unleashed on an unsuspecting NFL landscape. Duval, your new star has landed, and the show is just beginning.