Congratulations Pour In From Cam Jordan & Others As Former Saints Veteran Announces Retirement at 32

After spending more than a decade battling in the NFL trenches, a longtime offensive line anchor is officially hanging up his cleats. Known for his versatility and physical presence in the interior, former New Orleans Saints standout Andrus Peat announced his retirement at the age of 32.

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“11 years in the league, I gave it everything I had,” Peat shared through an Instagram post. “I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my brothers in the trenches. I’m grateful beyond words that I was able to live out this dream. On to the next chapter with my wife and sons. All glory to God! 🙏🏾🏈”

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Peat spent nine of his eleven NFL seasons with the Saints, who selected him in the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although he was a pretty good left guard, his time was riddled with injuries like a broken arm (2019), a torn pectoral muscle (2021), and a concussion (2025). He never really played all 17 games throughout his career. Yet, Peat made 106 starts in 132 appearances.

But injuries aside, Peat was a pretty strong guard. He showcased his strength and earned three back-to-back Pro Bowl nods from 2018 to 2020. By the end of his career, he spent one season each with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers but only started four of 21 games played for the two. And soon after Peat announced his retirement, his former teammates from the Saints, Steelers, and Raiders chimed in to wish him well through the comments section.

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“Congraaats!!!” Saints’ defensive end Cam Jordan commented.

“AP!! Congratulations on an amazing career brother! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 more life on this side! 💙,” former Saints tackle, Terron Armstead, added.

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Tony Fautanu, Steelers tackle, also commented, “Congratulations AP! Appreciate you bro! 💯.”

The support extended beyond the football world and right into his own family tree.

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Peat’s younger brother, Koa Peat, commented, “Congrats big bro.”

Now it’s time for Andrus Peat to cheer on his younger brother, Koa, as he enters his rookie NBA season with the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz chimed in with his curiosity about Peat’s next plans.

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“Helluva career brotha! Fired up to see what’s next!!🙌” he wrote.

A long list of current and former NFL players, including Spencer Anderson, Steven Jones, Mason McCormick, Dylan Cook, Connor Heyward, and Chris Olave, took to the comments to congratulate Peat upon his retirement.

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While injuries may have presented challenges throughout his 11-year journey, Peat walks away with a profound respect from his peers. He’s leaving behind a legacy as a three-time Pro Bowler and a warrior of the NFL trenches.