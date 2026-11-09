Congratulations Pour In From Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews & Others as FOX Reporter Reaches Career Milestone

Some milestones are worth remembering, and no one knows it better than Kristina Pink.

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“Congratulations to our very own @kristinapinktv, who marks an incredible milestone of 200 national NFL telecasts today!” FOX Sports wrote on Instagram while celebrating Pink’s achievement.

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Kristina Pink joined FOX Sports in 2012 as an NFL reporter, and has since grown into a trusted media personality among players and coaches. She also worked on FOX’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews. Along with football, she covered the Los Angeles Clippers as a courtside reporter, gaining experience in basketball.

Before joining FOX Sports, Kristina Pink worked as a sports reporter at two local television stations: WTVJ in Miami and WGNO in New Orleans. She started her professional career in 2008 at WDBD-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, where she worked as a sports anchor and reporter.

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200 NFL broadcasts is a big deal. This season is her 15th with FOX, and she had already been covering sports before. She is a pretty famous face; Pink told The Athletic that fans recognize her, and she finds it a little awkward. Now a veteran broadcaster, she simply wants to do her job best.

“It’s never been about me or, oh, I got into this to be in the limelight,” Pink told The Athletic in 2023. “I was just a genuine sports junkie, and that’s kind of always been me. I fell in love with talking about sports but not necessarily wanting to be this big personality. It’s more the love of the game and the love of telling stories of the guys I get a chance to talk to.”

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Pink told Los Angeles Magazine that even though her portfolio boasts of marquee games, like covering the Super Bowl, she keeps herself grounded.

“I want every game, the work I put in, to be the same.”

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On top of it Kristina Pink’s work has consistently earned praise from her colleagues. FOX’s Thursday Night Football director Rich Russo praised Pink for her work ethic and ability to notice important details during games.

“Her ability to see things on the sidelines, which really can help us, even if it’s things she’s not going to report, she can kind of get information to us, and we can get cameras to certain players and shots,” Russo said. He also added, “She really takes great pride; she’s so incredibly talented at what she does and works very, very hard at it, and it’s very obvious about that.”

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After all those years of delivering action from the sidelines, Kristina Pink deserves the celebration.

FOX Sports reporter Charissa Thompson congratulated Pink on her big day, writing, “Whoooooo!!!!!!! ❤️”

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Erin Andrews also joined the celebration, commenting, “🙌🙌” on Thompson’s post.

Fans also filled Kristina Pink’s comment section with love and congratulations. One fan wrote, “My fav sideline reporter. Congrats ❤️🔥 🍫”

Another appreciated her personality, writing, “Congratulations to the beautiful Kristina. Love watching you. That smile is everything!”

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One fan also said, “Congratulations to you on your accomplishments, and you deserve it well.”

With fans and colleagues celebrating Kristina Pink’s special achievement, many more milestones could be ahead in the coming years.