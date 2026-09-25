Congratulations Pour In From Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia & Others as 49ers Star’s Family Welcomes New Family Member

This year has been a major milestone for Max McCaffrey. First, he took up the role of the Chargers’ running backs coach in February, and now he is welcoming his first child. Fans and friends are also showering the family with love.

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“Kinsley Maxwell McCaffrey 🤍 09 · 19 · 2026 • a love we never knew was possible,” Max McCaffrey and Kathleen Messier McCaffrey said in their IG post.

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“Sweet baby Kinsley!!! We love you so much already!!!!!!! So many fun memories to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Frances Culpo, said in the comments.

Christian and Max McCaffrey are brothers who grew up around football. Max is the oldest of the four brothers, while Christian is the second-oldest. Their father, Ed McCaffrey, also played in the NFL, so football has always been a big part of their family.

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What makes their connection extra special is that both brothers built careers in football, but in different ways. Christian became a star running back for the 49ers, while Max played wide receiver at Duke and later became a coach. In addition to that, this wish from Olivia makes it extra special, as Olivia and Christian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on July 13, 2025, making Max’s birth announcement a milestone for the extended family.

On the other hand, Kathleen documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing nursery updates and milestone moments. She even set up the room for her baby girl back in September, sharing a cute video.

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“Built with love, power tools & a complete inability to take it easy—even in the final countdown 😂.”

Back in June, both of them shared a picture of Kathleen Messier McCaffrey’s baby bump with a sweet note before welcoming their baby girl.

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“Football isn’t the only thing we’re excited for this fall… Baby Girl McCaffrey expected just in time for kickoff 🤍,” both of them wrote on their IG back in June.

Max McCaffrey and Kathleen Messier took an important step in their relationship in 2023 when Max proposed to her on June 17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. They officially married on June 21, 2025. Their relationship also has a strong connection to football, as both spent time working together in the early phase of their respective careers.

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The couple also attended Duke University. Kathleen graduated in 2015 with a degree in economics, while Max finished his studies in 2016 with a psychology degree. Later, Kathleen worked for Northern Colorado football as the director of operations in July 2021, while Max was also part of the coaching staff there from 2020 to 2022.

Now, both are entering a new phase of their lives, ready to experience parenthood. And fans are also congratulating them as they begin this new journey.

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One of the fans congratulated them on having a baby girl, saying, “Thank heaven for little girls 💕💕.” Having a girl is sure a blessing, and both of them are going to enjoy it.

Another commented on how cute their baby was looking. “Precious beautiful angel!!!🥹💕,” they said.

Another fan wished them well while complimenting their child and sharing their desire to meet her in person, saying, “Omg she’s so beautiful…. Congrats mom and dad, can’t wait to meet her 🥹🥹🥳🥳”

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But more than anything, this fan was concerned about the mother’s recovery, which is a very important thing. As they said, “Omg! She’s so gorgeous, congrats momma! Wishing you a speedy recovery ♥️♥️♥️”

Now, with the Chargers still waiting for their first win of the season, McCaffrey’s daughter is likely to bring good luck to her dad’s team.