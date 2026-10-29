Congratulations Pour In From Eagles Star’s Wife & More as Quinnen Williams & Partner Announce Family News

Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ season, in July 2026, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and his wife, Maranda, shared personal news on social media. The couple revealed that they were expecting their second child. On October 29, Maranda finally announced the family of three has now become a family of four!

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Maranda announced on Instagram about the birth of her and Quinnen Williams’ second daughter, who arrived on October 7th.

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“One of the scariest moments in my life turned out so beautifully,” Maranda wrote in the caption. “Our sweetest hello, our tiniest love. Welcome to the world, our baby girl, Dream. You’ve already made it so much more beautiful. 🎀🤍. 10.7 👣.”

“My babies 💕💕💕💕💕,” Williams wrote in the comments section.

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Quinnen seemed to be a hands-on partner during this process, too. In hospital scrubs and other safety gear, he was by his wife’s side.

One year after their marriage in 2022, Williams and his wife welcomed their first child, True Amour. Their firstborn child also made an appearance in the social media post where the couple announced their second pregnancy.

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The young couple is big on marking milestones in their life, as they did with True. Maranda and Quinnen also celebrated her in her first year, celebrating her one-month, four-month, and six-month birthdays. Little Dream could also be celebrated in a similar way.

Fatherhood has been a special journey for Quinnen Williams. On the occasion of Father’s Day in 2024, he wrote a message to his daughter:

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“My Greatest JOY, My Why, My Heart, thanks for allowing me to be your Father.”

Soon after Maranda shared the emotional moments with her newborn daughter on social media, the NFL community swooped in to the comments section with their congratulations.

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“Congratulations! Big sis True in full effect 😍,” Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s wife, Mya Danielle, wrote in the comments.

“Congratulations 🩷🦄✨,” Buffalo Bills receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s significant other, Chariah Gordon, added.

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“Congratulations loveee🥹🩷,” Cowboys guard Tyler Booker’s long-time girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby, wrote.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead’s wife, Mindy Armstead, also congratulated the couple. Jaguars safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig added to the long list of well wishes.

Furthermore, renowned actress Kelly Brooke also added her congratulations in the comments. With a bunch of heart emojis, she claimed that the little girl is “such a blessing.”

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“Awww 🥰 congratulations yall!! Ur new beautiful baby girl is here! God bless ❤️❤️,” singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis wrote.

Quinnen Williams showcased one of his best performances in the Cowboys’ 38-21 win over the Eagles. He recorded four tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit in the game. Since being traded to Dallas from the New York Jets, Quinnen seems to be making good use of the opportunity.

Nevertheless, Williams understood that there are a lot of things that the Cowboys’ defense needs to fix. They certainly need to do a better job at stopping the runs.

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Welcoming baby girl Dream after a scary hospital stay has given Williams the ultimate blessing off the field. Riding the high of fatherhood and a statement win over Philadelphia, the Cowboys star now has two little girls inspiring every snap.