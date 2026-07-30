Congratulations Pour In From George Kittle & More As Brock Purdy Announces Personal News With Wife

Brock Purdy has a pretty good reason to celebrate ahead of the 2026 season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his wife, Jenna, announced that they are expecting their second child. Soon after the couple announced the big news, well wishes flowed in from their team and teammates.

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“Another blessing on the way 🤍 Baby #2 coming soon,” Jenna wrote in an Instagram post. The post featured pictures of the family of three wearing whites, with Jenna flaunting her baby bump.

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Brock and Jenna tied the knot in March 2024, after years of dating. The two attended Iowa State University, where the quarterback played for the Cyclones. Jenna used to play volleyball in college. She has since been by Purdy’s side like a rock, as the 49ers quarterback builds his NFL career.

They welcomed their first child, Millie Joleen, in July 2025. She has already been to two of her dad’s games last season, becoming part of the action right from the get-go. The second child’s announcement comes only a year after Millie’s birth, making the milestone even more special.

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Purdy’s extended football family was quick to flood the comments section with their support.

49ers tight end George Kittle was among those to celebrate with the Purdys. He simply dropped one word, “Yay!!!,” to mark his enthusiasm.

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“The more Purdy’s the better,” veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk commented.

“Ahhhh Congratulations you guys!!! 😍😍,” Juszczyk’s wife wrote.

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Meanwhile, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel echoed that enthusiasm, writing, “Amazing. Congrats.”

Purdy’s younger brother, Chubba Purdy, also chimed in the comments section. “Congrats❤️love ya’ll,” the Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback wrote in the comments.

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The well wishes didn’t stop there. The NFL and the San Francisco 49ers’ official Instagram profiles dropped their congratulations, followed by a teary-eyed emoji in the comments.

As Purdy prepares to lead the 49ers into another high-stakes NFL campaign, he enters training camp with a growing family cheering him on from the sidelines. With a supportive locker room behind him and a new baby on the way, the San Francisco quarterback has plenty of inspiration both on and off the field heading into the season.