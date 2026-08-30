Congratulations Pour In From J.J. Watt As Pat McAfee’s Close Associate Announces Personal News

Pat McAfee‘s studio runs on chaos, but ‘Boston’ Connor Campbell found something quieter last month. The longtime co-host of the show married Natalie, and only this week did the couple let fans in on it, sharing photos with a simple caption.

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“Grateful to be married to the love of my life,” Natalie Campbell and Boston Connor posted their wedding pictures on Instagram.

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Connor tied the knot with Natalie Campbell on July 25, 2026, at Coxhall Gardens and Mansion in Carmel, Indiana. The couple had gotten engaged back in February, so this had been a long time coming. Connor actually teased the wedding a little last month with a post on X, simply saying, “Highly recommend it.” At that time, he’d dropped only the unofficial pictures.

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Connor and Natalie met at the Four Finger Distillery via a mutual friend. They hit it off instantly, and sure enough, Connor popped the question in what is now their first home together. A diehard New England Patriots fan, he also made sure to slide in a football reference when he announced the engagement.

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“Patriots not getting a ring jokes are NOT allowed,” he’d written on Instagram.

McAfee also joined the couple later to celebrate their engagement. And of course, for their wedding, Connor had invited the popular host.

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“Obviously, Con man’s off celebrating his love,” McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show after the wedding. “He got married on Saturday. We’re incredibly pumped for him. Had a great weekend. Great.”

From there, the crew started sharing some fun stories from the big day. They also talked about how random and fun the guest list was, private school friends mixing with people from totally different backgrounds, all in one room celebrating together. McAfee jokes that he’d never been around so many people from private schools before.

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But the real moment came this week, when the full wedding photos finally hit Instagram. Congratulations and warm wishes rolled in fast, with J.J. Watt among the many to react.

“Congratulations!!!” J.J. Watt commented on the post.

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Watt, the former NFL defensive end, has become a recurring guest on the show, and it’s clear he and the crew share a genuine bond, one that clearly extends beyond the cameras.

Samantha McAfee, Pat’s wife, was just as excited.

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“LOVE these!!! You are stunning Nat🤍🤍,” she commented.

Singer Erica Whitney chimed in as well.

“Been waiting for these!!!😍😍” she commented.

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Adam Jones kept his reaction short and sweet.

“Let’s goooo,” he commented.

Even fans got in on the celebration.

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“THESE ARE AMAZING!! So gorgeous!!❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

At the end of the day, it’s a nice reminder that this crew isn’t just coworkers; they genuinely feel like one big family.