Congratulations Pour in from Jameis Winston, Lavonte David & Others as Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Announces Retirement

Veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith was an anchor in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line throughout his entire career with the team. Known for rarely missing a game, almost half of the NFL checked in on him in 2024, which he’d missed due to an injury. Connections like that show how well-respected he is across the league. The same love showed up on Smith’s doors when he announced the tough but pivotal decision to hang up his cleats on April 26.

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The star OT, who won two Super Bowls protecting both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons. If there was one mainstay on the Tampa Bay offense in these years, it was Donovan Smith, who lined up at left tackle. He shared a heartfelt message looking back on is career, expressing his gratitude to be able to play the sport he loves for all this time.

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“Football has made me feel and experience every emotion imaginable,” Smith posted on Instagram. “… I’ve gained lifelong friendships with people in the locker rooms I’ve walked and people behind the scenes that day in and day out make us, as athletes, the best we can be to be able to run out that tunnel on game days and perform.

“I am forever grateful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the many blessings in my life and look forward to the new doors that will be opened for me on the other side of retirement. ✌🏾✌🏾🫡”

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Smith’s NFL journey began in 2015, when the Buccaneers drafted him in the second round. In his rookie season, he was part of 100% of the snaps, and the PFWA named him to the All-Rookie Team. He spent eight seasons in Tampa Bay and won Super Bowl LV. NFL legend Tom Brady led the offense that year. This was his best season with the team, as the Buccaneer offense ranked second in sacks allowed per pass play. In the 2020 season, Donovan Smith and Co. allowed only four sacks.

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Smith was with the franchise for two more years before signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The former OT also won Super Bowl LVIII in his debut season with the team, despite starting in only 12 games due to a knee injury. He made his impact known very well in that season, allowing only Mahomes to be sacked only five times during the playoff run. The QB was left to fend for himself next year when Smith missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a hip injury. Unfortunately, he remained unsigned in 2025 and announced his retirement this year.

The OT has played 136 games in his nine-year career and started in all of them. 124 of them came from his time at Tampa Bay. His average snap percentage is 98%, and in three seasons, he was part of 100% of the snaps. He has been part of 9,065 snaps in the regular season.

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The NFL world reacted swiftly to the news of his retirement, including former teammates.

NFL world showers OT with love as he announces retirement

Longtime teammate and fellow 2015 draftee, former Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston, made sure to send his friend off with a kind message. “Peace and Blessings Bro!🙏🏾” Donovan Smith protected Winston’s blindside for four years. Their bond runs strong even now, which was evident in Smith’s reply: “Love always my guy.”

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“Congrats big dawg!!” Lavonte David wrote, who spent his whole career with the Buccaneers. He and Smith won the 2020 Super Bowl together. David played with the team until 2023.

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“Congrats brother!! 🫡” Tristan Wirfs wrote. Wirfs is Smith’s brother on the gridiron. For the Buccaneers, Smith and Wirfs were tasked with protecting Tom Brady. Smith also posted a picture of them together on his retirement post carousel.

Kansas City teammates also sent their well wishes to Smith on this new chapter. Defensive end Charles Omenihu wrote, “Hell of a player bro and elite teammate enjoy retirement fam!” Cornerback Jaylen Watson commented, “Blessings brotha honored to share the field w you.”

Also sending him well wishes was offensive tackle and Chiefs teammate, Jawaan Taylor. He used to line up opposite to Donovan Smith at right tackle, making this a duo that troubled opposing defenses. “Congratulations on a fantastic career big bro!”

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“This is 🔥,” Former NFL player and now Buccaneers VP of Player Engagement, Duke Preston, wrote. “Couldn’t be more proud of what you put on the field but even moreso, the man I’ve had the privilege to see you become!”

As Smith closes the book on a nine-year career, he does so with a rare distinction: a championship ring on each hand, won with two different legendary quarterbacks.