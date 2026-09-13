Congratulations Pour In From J.J. Watt as Brother T.J. Watt Celebrates Major Personal News

Brothers T.J., J.J., and Derek have been through thick and thin, with all three charting a life in the NFL. They have now moved on to build their own little families, but the brotherly bond is as strong as ever. J.J. showed up to congratulate the youngest Watt, who will soon have a noisy household.

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Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, are expecting their second child together, they announced on Instagram. They shared a maternity photoshoot set in a field of purple flowers, along with their older daughter, Blakely.

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“Let’s Goooo!!!!!” J.J. commented.

The elder Watt had also honored his younger brother when the couple was expecting Marie. J.J. surprised his younger brother on-air with a custom No. 90 Steelers jersey that had “Dad” written across the back and handed that jersey before Pittsburgh’s home opener.

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“I know you’re trying to get in that right headspace. I know you and Dani just announced that you guys are pregnant and expecting your first child,” J.J. said at the time. “Me personally, knowing what that ‘why’ means and knowing how important that is, I wanted to give you a little gift before you head back into the locker room to say congratulations on your new child, and wish you guys all the best.”

T.J. and Dani welcomed Blakely on March 10, 2025. But there was more joy to follow in the Watt family. Three months later, J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, welcomed their second child.

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Blakely has five Watt cousins to grow up and make memories with. J.J. has two boys, while Derek has two boys and a girl, who was born in April 2025.

The brothers have all looked out for each other in their journeys as parents. Like JJ gave a shout-out to TJ, Derek also helped JJ out when the latter’s eldest son was born. Per ESPN, Derek believed JJ had a very good understanding of what this chapter of his life was going to look like.

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T.J., who did not have children at that time, joked that J.J. would not be able to help out his child with homework because he never graduated from college. Classic younger brother move.

The three Watt brothers have all made it to the NFL, with J.J. spending 12 seasons with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2022. He finished his career as a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro.

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T.J. followed him into the NFL as a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2017 and has five AP All-Pro selections and the 2021 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Derek Watt, a former fullback, played seven seasons in the league, spending four with the Chargers before joining the Steelers for his final three seasons. He retired in 2024.

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The latest news also comes with T.J. settling into a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. The Steelers gave their star outside linebacker a three-year, $123 million extension in July 2025, keeping him in Pittsburgh and making him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player at the time.

Watt’s numbers have shifted over the past two seasons, but he has remained a major part of Pittsburgh’s defense. He had 11.5 sacks and a league-best six forced fumbles in 2024. A year later, he finished with seven sacks and three forced fumbles while appearing in 14 games.

T.J. has always spoken highly of what J.J. accomplished during his prime. He has made it clear that his older brother’s dominance on the field still stands out to him.

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“I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime,” T.J. said. “You go back and you look; you watch the film, the guy was frickin’ unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He’ll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that.”

Fatherhood has already changed the way T.J. sees his life away from football. In his 2025 interview with Graham Bensinger, he discussed how becoming a father reshaped his sense of purpose, saying, “No longer feel like I’m put on this planet for football.”

For a family that spent years chasing football milestones together, the Watt brothers now have something much bigger to celebrate. This time, there is no sack record or award attached to it. It is simply another Watt joining the family.