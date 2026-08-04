Congratulations Pour In From Madison Beer & Others as Chargers Star Announces Personal News

Life is giving Ladd McConkey something even bigger to celebrate than football. The Chargers wide receiver and his wife, Sydney, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. As soon as they shared the happy news, fans, friends, and fellow players filled the comments with warm wishes.

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Both of them shared a joint IG post, posting pictures of themselves with the baby’s ultrasound pictures and a caption that reads, “+ one more 🧸🤍👼🏻

baby McConkey coming 2027″

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First up on the list to congratulate the couple was American singer and songwriter Madison Beer, who is also in a relationship with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. She congratulated the couple as they are about to start their new journey as parents, and wrote under the post: “cryyyyingggg!!!! love u both 🤍”

The couple’s journey started when Ladd and Sydney first met as kids while traveling to youth basketball tournaments with their families. They liked each other and briefly dated when they were in elementary school. Years later, they met again in high school in Georgia in 2017. After reconnecting, their relationship became much stronger, and they stayed together as McConkey’s football career grew.

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What makes Ladd McConkey and Sydney’s love story even more special is that Ladd had a crush on her long before they started dating. Sydney once shared that they were chatting on the messaging app Kik when Ladd told her he liked a girl from their basketball team. Curious, she kept asking who it was until he finally admitted it was her.

After McConkey was drafted into the NFL, he proposed to Sydney in July 2024. Later on, on 1st December 2024, Sydney posted a picture of her and McConkey together celebrating their seven years together and congratulating him on their win against the Falcons.

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“Happy 7 years to us 💙 To know you is to love you! I’m so proud of you, your character, and your fight!!! I love you @ladd.mcconkey! April can’t come soon enough!! 💍 Here’s to another Chargers win!! BTFU,” Sydney said on the IG post.

The couple got married on April 12, 2025, and are now living together in Southern California, where Sydney has worked as a teacher and Pilates instructor.

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Now that both are about to start their parenting journey together, those around them are quite excited.

The couple’s Instagram post was filled with love and support

Ladd McConkey’s teammate and Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker also congratulated the couple on this special occasion, writing, “Oh my gosh! I can’t wait to meet baby Cameron!”

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Former Los Angeles Chargers long snapper Rick Lovato’s wife Britt Jordan also joined in the party and wished the couple, saying, “AWWWW! Congrats!!!!!”

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Even Bloodline Banter’s co-host Riley Mitchell extended his best wishes to the couple, saying, “Congratulations to you both 👏🏼”

Then there’s former basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes Hanna Cavinder, who also showed her love towards the couple, saying, “congrats❤️❤️❤️”

All of these heartfelt messages from their loved ones made this occasion extra special.