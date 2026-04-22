Congratulations Pour In From Mom Donna as Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Receives Major Career News

Beyond the gridiron, the Kelce family continues to dominate headlines in multiple arenas, and Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, recently added a new accolade to her name, cementing her growing influence in the mainstream world. Her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce has taken the internet by storm since its debut, and now it will be awarded with a significant industry honor. As a result, her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, could not be prouder of her.

“Introducing Webby Podcast of the Year, @kykelce, for her chart-topping show, @nglwithkylie,” noted the official Instagram handle of The Webby Awards. “The Wave Original series features candid conversations on motherhood, pop culture, and women in sports.”

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The Webby Awards are an international award that honors the top creators on the internet. The annual award consists of different categories from websites, advertising, and applications to online movies, streaming, and video content, including the biggest podcasts worldwide. With a judging body of over 3000 industry experts, it is one of the highest honors for online creators, often dubbed the Oscars of the Internet.

The 2026 Webby Award Show will be held on May 11, 2026, in Cipriani Wall Street, New York, and it is set to be the 30th edition.

The 34-year-old introduced her podcast in December 2024, and shortly after the debut, it dethroned The Joe Rogan Experience to be the top podcast in the country. Carrying that momentum, she launched the second season earlier this year, and it has been topping the charts, resulting in one of the biggest honors for the creators.

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Her podcast connects with a diverse audience because she showcases raw and real-life conversations, relationships, and women in different sports, helping to bridge the gap between sports and non-sports fans. Furthermore, the tone of the show sets it apart, as she is recognized for her witty personality and unfiltered authenticity.

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Because of her growing fame, she has hosted some high-profile guests in both seasons. Besides the Kelce brothers, the former first lady, Michelle Obama, actress Elizabeth Banks, the WNBA star, Paige Bueckers, and singer Demi Lovato are some notable guests she has interviewed on her podcast.

Kylie’s impressive latest milestone has drawn praise from Donna Kelce and many others.

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Donna Kelce and others congratulate Kylie Kelce

Kylie and Jason Kelce tied the knot in 2018, but they started dating in 2015. Hence, the Not Gonna Lie host has been familiar with Jason and Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, for over a decade. Momma Kelce expressed her happiness about her daughter-in-law’s latest career milestone.

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“Congrats,” wrote Donna. “I believe from the bottom of my soul that you and your team deserve this.”

One listener stated why NGL has become her favorite podcast, and the credit goes to the authenticity of Kylie Kelce.

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“My favorite podcast @nglwithkylie. She is the most down to earth genuine person!!! @kykelce.” wrote the fan.

Another regular listener mentioned that Mrs. Kelce is the most deserving podcaster to win the honorary award.

“Very well deserved! She is the best!! Love her and her family.” wrote the user.

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“Sooo well deserved! @nglwithkylie has become my favorite podcast. @kykelce is so honest and funny and the perfect parasocial mom friend 🙂 Congratulations!” said one user, sharing a similar sentiment.

Needless to say, the podcast is worthy of this honor, and the fans look forward to a possible appearance from Kylie’s future sister-in-law, Taylor Swift, somewhere down the line—a moment that could break the internet.