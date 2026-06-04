Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields & More As Russell Wilson Announces Retirement

In the 2012 draft, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took a shot at a 5 ’11” kid from Richmond, Virginia, who was picked in the third round. At that time, nobody had high hopes for Russell Wilson, because he wasn’t the prototypical NFL quarterback. Seattle had also signed Matt Flynn at that time. But Carroll trusted Wilson to lead the charge, and his gamble proved to be a blessing for Seattle.

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Russell Wilson went on to become one of the best to play in the league. But on June 3 this year, he bid the NFL goodbye, drawing the curtains close on a 14-season-long career.

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“I remember the day I fell in love with football. Waking up before sunrise with my dad and brother, deep post routes and moon balls. Yeah, that’s where it all began,” Wilson said in a video he posted on social media. “But somewhere along the way, our love for football turned to more than just passion. It was an obsession. You’ve been my joy, my peace, my safe place. You taught me discipline, faith, and resilience. How to keep believing no matter the circumstances.

“You’ve given me purpose and opportunity, opportunity to inspire others and create change, to continue to evolve the game, not just for me, but for the next generation of ballers. You’ve also given me the greatest gift of all, family.”

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Wilson retired as the leading passer in Seattle Seahawks’ history, having racked up 37,059 passing yards and 267 touchdowns. For nine seasons, he was the winningest quarterback in the league, per 2020 records. During this dominant stage of his career, if there was one thing Wilson knew best, it was winning football games.

In his tenure with the Seahawks, he took the team to the postseason eight times and won the Super Bowl in his second year in the league.

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But once Wilson left Seattle, his elite performance took a massive hit. His pocket awareness diminished, his accuracy dropped, and he grew sluggish. The 10-time Pro Bowler stopped looking like the absolute threat he was during his peak in Seattle. There was also a rift between him and head coach Sean Payton, and the QB was eventually released after two seasons.

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The final nail in the coffin of Wilson’s career was the New York Giants sidelining him for Jaxson Dart, who eventually replaced him as a starter.

“From his perspective, losing the starting job was a hard thing to do,” Dart told NFL.com. “But he was the first person to reach out to me after I talked to the coaches about it, just telling me he’s got my back. Saying he’s here for me and whatever I need. That just spoke volumes to the kind of character that he has and the kind of man he is.”

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Reportedly, the New York Jets were interested in signing him as a backup QB. But Wilson chose broadcasting over a 15th season. Ian Rapoport reported that the Super Bowl-winning QB will join CBS Sports as a host on The NFL Today, replacing Matt Ryan.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and the NFL Today I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world,” Wilson stated.

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Perhaps what fans are going to miss the most about him, Wilson also built a reputation as a remarkably quirky player. The most famous of them was arguably his “Let’s ride!” sign-off, which he used regardless of whether the Broncos won or lost a game. Now that he has swapped the gridiron for the studio, fans can hope to hear more of these peculiar wordings.

After he announced his retirement through a social media post, the NFL community swooped into the comments to bid him farewell.

NFL nation comes together to celebrate Russell Wilson’s retirement

“Congrats on a helluva career man!,” Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wrote.

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Both quarterbacks are among the most celebrated ones in the league. Mahomes and Wilson faced off against each other four times, with the former having a 3-1 record against him. Off the field, however, the Kansas City QB holds respect for the former Seattle QB.

“Congratulations family 💙,” wide receiver DK Metcalf wrote.

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The WR was one of Wilson’s prime targets when he arrived at Seattle. Wilson is nine years older to Metcalf, but ESPN reported that they shared a bond that the QB hadn’t with his past receivers. Wilson also said that the WR was “family” to him. In 2020, Metcalf recorded a career-high 1,303 receiving yards while at Seattle.

Defensive back Quandre Diggs, who also played with Wilson, lauded the QB for his storied career.

“3! A helluva journey man and thankful to be a part of it bro!” Diggs stated. “You never cheated the game and always kept us believing in any moment! Always love dawg and Congrats!!”

“You were an incredible player and are an even better man. Proud of you brother. Well done, you’re a faithful servant,” fellow sports analyst Emmanuel Acho noted.

Acho notably stood by Russell Wilson when Sean Payton sparked a controversy last year, undermining the veteran in his praise of Dart. On his podcast, Acho lauded Wilson for “taking the low road,” after the QB retaliated against the disrespect.

Perhaps the most special comment was from Ciara, Russell Wilson’s wife.

“The best in the world,” the singer wrote. “There’s only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It’s a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!”

Russell Wilson is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. But the one thing that has to be appreciated is the sheer dominance he exuded during his peak years, eventually developing into one of the most memorable QBs in the league’s history. Wilson’s impact on the sport will always be inspirational for younger talents.