Congratulations Pour In From Puka Nacua & More As Former Vikings and Seahawks QB Announces Retirement

Jaren Hall came out of college as a talented QB, ready to be an important player in the Minnesota Vikings rotation. But it never worked for him there, mostly due to injuries. The Seattle Seahawks also brought him to their roster, but he was cut before the start of the season. The quarterback kept pushing it in the lower leagues as well, but it seemed like the promise in college was not going to translate for Hall, and this led him to make a big decision.

With constant niggles and disappointing release, Hall decided it was time to take retirement from the NFL at the age of 28. He penned an emotional message on Instagram to express gratitude for his short-lived career.

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“There’s a lot I could say, but mostly I just feel grateful,” Hall wrote to his followers. “Sports have been woven into nearly every part of my life — they’ve challenged me, humbled me, shaped my faith, introduced me to lifelong friendships, and given me experiences I never could have imagined. From growing up in this community, to representing my hometown, to having the opportunity to play in the NFL, it has all been a blessing.”

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His decision to retire comes after an extended stint on the sidelines without being on an NFL roster.

Hall’s career started with misfortune. During his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons, he suffered a concussion after only 11 snaps. The franchise gave him another chance to start against the Green Bay Packers later that season, but after two costly turnovers, Kevin O’Connell had to bench him at halftime.

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The Vikings had to waive him off in the 2024 season, following which, he joined the Seattle Seahawks. But he spent his time with them in the practice squad. Later in April 2025, the Seahawks officially released him. Since then, he has remained without an NFL roster. Hall moved to the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, but he was removed from the team’s roster earlier this year.

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During his stint at BYU (2019-2022), Hall made 24 starts and secured a total of 62 touchdowns over 6,174 yards. His final year in college ended with 31 touchdowns for 3,171 passing yards against only six interceptions.

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“What I’ll carry most isn’t the milestones, but the people — teammates, coaches, family, and a community that supported me every step of the way,” Hall continued. “My heart is full as I close this chapter and finish my football career. I’m thankful to everyone who’s been part of the journey. The game has given me more than I could ever give back.”

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The Vikings dropped purple hearts emojis in the comments section to show their respect for Hall. Even though his stint with the team was a short one, it was certainly meaningful for the team.

Hall’s former Cougar teammate, Puka Nacua, and many others lined up to bid Hall farewell and congratulate him on his retirement.

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Fellow footballers salute Jaren Hall upon his exit from the NFL

Jaren Hall and Puka Nacua played together for the Cougars for two seasons (2021-2022). The quarterback and wide receiver duo even hosted a youth football camp at Orem High School in Utah.

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Reflecting on their time together, Nacua commented, “Jhall.” Former BYU offensive lineman Harris LaChance joined Nacua and wrote, “Absolute legend. I’ll never forget having padded spring ball practices with you and then going to watch you play a baseball game right after!!” Isaac Rex, BYU’s former tight end, further added, “Forever a legend!! 💙”

Hall’s association with Orem High School and BYU also linked him up with the San Francisco 49ers cornerback, Jakob Robinson. While Hall managed the offensive stance, Robinson battled for the defense. And together, they finished with an 8-5 record in 2022.

Weighing in on that, Robinson wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better Teammate and Brother🤟🏾.”

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Meanwhile, Scott Warner also chimed in and commented, “You’re as good as they come, Jaren Hall. A leader in every sense of the word, and an example to MANY. You’re going to do an incredible amount of good in your life. This next chapter is going to be amazing…”

To make things even more interesting, Hall’s stint with BYU’s baseball team also got a highlight. He played for the Cougars’ baseball team from 2018 to 2020 as an outfielder and center fielder. And that’s how he got associated with the New York Mets’ free agent, Jackson Cluff.

Remembering their stint at baseball, Cluff wrote, “People may know you as their QB… but you’ll always be my center fielder 😎.”

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Jaren Hall’s NFL chapter ended much sooner than anyone expected. But if his message is any indication, he walked away believing football already gave him exactly what he needed.