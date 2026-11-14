Congratulations Pour In From Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara & Others as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Announces Personal News

It took a decade and a beachside fireworks show, but Michael Rubin is finally making it official. The Fanatics CEO, one of the best-connected men in sports, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, and the congratulations did not stop coming.

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Rubin proposed on Thursday, November 12, during Fishel’s 36th birthday celebration, with their daughters right there. His Instagram caption was short and sly: “Happy bday and a little more @camillefishel ❤️😉💍”

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Fishel posted her own photos from the night. She showed off her ring, and her daughters held signs that read “Will you marry me?”

“two babies, a ring and a decade (late, lol) & we’re finally making it official 💍❤️ @michaelrubin,” Fishel wrote in the caption.

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Then the comments rolled in. Among them was Grammy-nominated artist Ciara, whose husband is Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

“The sweetest! Sooooo happy for you guys! ❤️❤️”

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Rubin and Fishel have been together since 2016, and they share two daughters, Romi, 6, and Gema, 4. He first appeared on her Instagram feed in May of that year, per Page Six. and the couple has not looked back since.

Rubin also has an older daughter, Kylie, 20, from his previous marriage to Meegan Spector, which ran from 2005 to 2012.

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Rubin is one of the most connected people in the sports world as the founder and CEO of Fanatics, the licensed sports merchandise giant that works with hundreds of leagues and teams. Rubin built it into one of the biggest names in the business.

He was a minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils for years, selling both stakes in 2022 as Fanatics expanded into betting and athlete partnerships.

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Tom Brady is among his closest friends and business partners.

Wilson and Ciara are part of that circle too. They were at Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons this July, a Fourth of July tradition that draws athletes, musicians and actors, all dressed in white.

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Fishel has her own story. She is an artist and a former Haute Living cover star, and the magazine honored her last summer at an event in the Hamptons with Rubin and Russell among the guests. She has said art became really important to her alongside raising her daughters.

In one interview, she shared a funny moment about her oldest daughter.

“There was a time when my now-five-year-old daughter, Romi, was talking about what she wanted to be when she was older, and she said she wanted to work in an office like daddy.”

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Rubin has always been a very public dad. When Romi first crashed a photo with him and Kylie, he joked that they thought they were the life of the party, but then she showed up.

For a man who knows everyone, the people who matter most to him were right there for this special moment. The fireworks were just the cherry on top.

“awwww congratulations!!!!!!!!” model Ashley Graham commented.

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“Yayyyy! Congratulations 😍❤️” model Jordyn Woods wrote.

“Beautiful!! Congratulations!!!” Camilla McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey’s wife, shared.

“Best caption ever ❤️Congratulations lovessss 😘” Winnie Harlow commented.

Other well wishers sent their love, too.

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“Her, Him, Kids and the Camera. Congrats.”

“This is so precious, so happy for you Camille & Michael. Congrats!!”

“Congratulations! So happy for all of you! What a wonderful time to be cherished.”

Well, a decade-long journey finally reached a new milestone. Here’s wishing Rubin, Fishel and their family a great future!





