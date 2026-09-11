Congratulations Pour In From Ryan Clark & Others As Broncos Legend Joins CBS

Justin Simmons is stepping into a new role. The former Denver Broncos safety is joining CBS Sports HQ as an NFL Analyst, with congratulations pouring in from many well-known names, including ex-NFL safety Ryan Clark and former cornerback Darius Slay. Simmons shared the news himself on Instagram, expressing excitement to join the network ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

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“Thrilled for the opportunity to join CBS Sports HQ as an NFL Analyst…can’t wait for kickoff this Sunday, looking forward to joining my new teammates on Gameday Scoreboard & Scoreboard Final…excited to be a part of it all!” Justin Simmons posted on Instagram.

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Denver drafted Simmons in the third round back in 2016 (98th overall), and he spent eight of his nine NFL seasons there before hanging up his cleats this past April.

His final season was actually with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, where he started all 16 games and recorded two interceptions and 62 tackles. But ask anyone, Simmons included, and Denver is where his heart never left.

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“Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team,” he said when the team announced his retirement. “It was my heart, my home and my story.”

He made it official too, signing a ceremonial one-day contract so he could retire as a Bronco. During his stint with the Broncos, he was named a second-team All-Pro four times, made two Pro Bowl trips in 2020 and 2023, and he even tied for the league lead in interceptions (6) back in 2022.

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And when asked how he’d like to be remembered, Simmons kept it simple and honest.

“I would just love to be remembered as not just a Bronco, but just a man that gave his all to the team, the city.”

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Fast forward a few months, and Simmons is starting a whole new chapter, this time at CBS Sports HQ as an NFL Analyst. He’s in good company, too. Tony Romo, Logan Ryan, Robert Turbin, Trent Green, Adam Archuleta, Kyle Long, Russell Wilson – the list of players who’ve gone from the field to the broadcast desk keeps growing, and now Simmons joins it.

Naturally, the moment he shared the news, his former teammates and peers showed up to celebrate with him.

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Ryan Clark, who was fired by ESPN two months ago, still showed up to congratulate him, keeping it short and sweet.

“Congrats!” he commented.

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Broncos corner and Simmons’ ex-teammate Pat Surtain II needed just one word and a couple of emojis.

“Yea 🔥🔥,” Surtain wrote.

Even former teammate PJ Locke, who almost spent five years with Simmons, brought the humor.

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“Congrats on the next chapter, sucka! I mean, brotha! With ya, good job having a—! lol! Love it for ya my dawg!” Locke commented.

Linebacker Justin Strnad chimed in with pure enthusiasm, “Woah!!!!! Congrats, brother!”

And even outside the Broncos family, former Bills corner Darius Slay stopped by to say, “Congrats, my guy.”

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From safety to sideline, Simmons’ next chapter is officially underway.