Congratulations Pour In From Stephen A. Smith & More as Ryan Clark Lands New Opportunity After ESPN Firing

The sports media world can be unforgiving, where one door can close without warning, and another can open in the most unexpected place. Ryan Clark’s latest chapter has taken an unusual turn, bringing both support and a dose of humor after his sudden exit from ESPN in July left questions unanswered.

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Netflix and The Pivot have announced a multi-year partnership to bring the podcast’s video episodes to the streaming platform beginning September 8. New episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix every Tuesday and Friday, while the existing library will also be available on Netflix and continue on YouTube.

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“YYYEEESSSSSSSS!!!!!! Hell Yeah! That’s what I’m talking about, Fellas. So Happy for y’all. So proud of y’all. Congrats! @Realrclark25… You already know, bro! Love ya!!!!” wrote ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on X.

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Smith congratulated Clark and his fellow hosts, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. Along with Smith, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho also chimed in with his wishes.

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“Let’s get it!!!! Congrats bro,” commented Acho on Clark’s Instagram post.

Despite ESPN parting ways with Clark, current channel analyst Mina Kimes sent her congratulations to the former ESPN host.

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“Congrats guys!” she wrote.

Since launching in 2022, The Pivot has grown into a major sports-media property, releasing more than 500 episodes and generating nearly 1 billion views across YouTube and social media platforms.

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The Netflix agreement also represents an important expansion beyond simply moving the existing episodes to another platform. Pivot25 Productions, the company behind the podcast, expects to produce Netflix-exclusive bonus episodes, while Netflix receives first-look rights to future content from the production company.

ESPN parted ways with the former Pro Bowl safety after he spent more than 11 years with the network. Clark learned of the decision during the taping of NFL Live, making his exit one of the most closely followed departures from ESPN’s latest round of cuts.

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“They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said via USA Today, July 25. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it you couldn’t just fire me, so you had to wait until the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it. If I was laid off like everybody else, it came out on Tuesday. Mine came out on Friday.”

The former safety addressed the situation on The Pivot, rejecting the notion that his departure was a conventional layoff. The episode gave him an opportunity to discuss the circumstances publicly while leaning on the platform he had built alongside Crowder and Taylor.

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The new partnership now gives that platform an even larger distribution opportunity. With episodes arriving on Netflix twice weekly while remaining available on YouTube, The Pivot can maintain its established audience while gaining access to one of the world’s biggest streaming services.

The move also fits Clark’s broader vision for Pivot25 as a multi-platform media company covering sports, entertainment, and culture.