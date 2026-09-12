Congratulations Pour In From T.J. Watt’s Wife and More as Steelers Star Announces Personal News

Joy erupted in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ community as Havana Boswell, kicker Chris Boswell’s wife, announced her pregnancy earlier in April. Five months later, the couple welcomed their third child – Cooper. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram and posted multiple pictures of their newborn. And as expected, congratulations poured in from all sides, including from T.J. Watt’s wife, Dani.

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“Our little Cooper, welcome to the world 🤍,” Havana announced on Instagram.

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Little Cooper came to a family of four, including two older brothers – eight-year-old Channing and one-year-old Beckham Lynn. Both of Cooper’s elder brothers were featured in Havana’s social media post.

Soon after Havana shared the news, the comments section filled with congratulations. And Dani Marie Watt was one of the first to wish the couple well. “We love you so much already Cooper 💙,” she wrote.

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Watt and Boswell are two of the longest-tenured members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the kicker has stayed in Pittsburgh since 2015, the outside linebacker arrived in 2017. The duo even share decent chemistry on the field. Last season, in the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Boswell turned one of Watt’s interceptions into a three-point early lead for the Steelers with a 25-yard field goal. But that’s just one of many examples.

Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, also dropped a few words in the comments. Spending just two seasons together, the Boswells don’t have a relationship as close with the Trubiskys as they do with the Watts. But Trubisky certainly has a close enough relationship with Boswell for his wife to write, “Congrats mama he’s perfect 🩵🩵,” in the comments.

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Meanwhile, the fans joined in to congratulate the couple. And it seemed like they already knew that little Cooper would become another kicker in the Boswell family. A picture on the Instagram post featured Cooper with his leg held high, as if he were kicking an imaginary ball.

“Congratulations, Boswell family. Cooper looks like he’s got some good feet for kicking already!” one fan wrote.

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“A house full of kickers 🏈 congrats and many blessings to The Boswell Family..🏈,” another fan added.

But some of the fans decided to brand Chris Boswell as the best kicker in the league. Boswell has already spent 11 years in the league as the Steelers’ star kicker. During this time, he played in 108 games and made 299-341 field goals. Last year, he recorded his longest field goal with a 60-yard kick.

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“I wonder if Cooper knows his dad’s the best kicker in the NFL? 😀 Congratulations to you both🙌,” one more fan wrote in the comments.

This long tenure and such records mandated that the Steelers congratulate the couple, and they did. They dropped a “Congratulations” followed by a black and yellow heart emoji.

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But beyond the personal celebrations, Boswell has to keep an eye on the gridiron as well. The Steelers are preparing for a face-off against the Atlanta Falcons on September 13, 2026, at the Steelers’ home ground, Acrisure Stadium.