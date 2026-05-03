Congratulations Pour In From Travis Kelce as Ex-Chiefs Teammate Shares Personal News

Travis Kelce has always been referred to as a “hype man”. Be it Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension or welcoming rookies to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce never shies away from putting his foot forward and sharing his reactions. And this time, he couldn’t contain his excitement for former Chiefs teammate Trent McDuffie as he had shared a huge personal news.

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“The best part of me, forever,” captioned Gabriella Esposito in an Instagram post.

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Gabriella Esposito stands as Trent McDuffie’s long-standing partner. However, as hinted in the caption, the two have now taken the next step and got engaged with each other. After coming across the update, Travis Kelce appeared very happy for his former teammate.

“Let’s goooo!!!,” wrote Kelce in the comments.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by gabriella esposito (@gabbyesposito_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

McDuffie and Esposito reportedly started dating in 2024. The latter was spotted at the Super Bowl 2024 and has since also been seen at the cornerback’s other games. Not just that, she was also seen with the Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Kelce’s partner, Taylor Swift.

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Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as the 63rd overall pick. Since then, the 36-year-old has played only for them. Meanwhile, the Chiefs selected Trent McDuffie in 2022 as the 21st overall pick. In their shared four seasons together, Kelce and McDuffie have built a great friendship.

However, heading into the 2026 season, the Chiefs traded the 25-year-old CB in exchange for the Rams’ first-round, 29th overall pick. Watching that strategic move unfold, McDuffie’s partner, Gabriella Esposito, appeared quite emotional to leave the Chiefs and their friends.

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“It’s hard to even put this into words because this goodbye is so incredibly bittersweet,” Esposito wrote in a post. “First and foremost, I will forever be in debt to the whole Chiefs organisation for trading up for Trent in the draft, bringing him to Kansas City on the lucky chance of meeting the love of my life. There was something truly so special about watching the person I love live out his dreams in the city I call home + that is a feeling I’ll carry with me forever🥹.”

Esposito’s heartfelt post received a lot of love from fans of the Chiefs and some of McDuffie’s teammates’ partners. As the couple continues their lives engaged in a new city, fans once again showered them with love in the comments section.

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Fans join Travis Kelce to congratulate Trent McDuffie’s personal announcement

When it comes to congratulating and blessing the couple, Travis Kelce wasn’t the only one. Trent McDuffie and Gabriella Esposito received over 300 warm comments on their engagement announcement. From fans to friends, everyone poured in their wishes to the couple.

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“Ahhh, congrats guys!!!” wrote Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. “For the sweetest girl, Congratulations!!!!” commented former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s partner, Chariah Gordon. Similarly, fans also joined in and shared their reactions to McDuffie and Esposito’s announcement.

“My mama heart is exploding! I couldn’t be happier for both of you. Love you so much,” a netizen wrote. Meanwhile, another commented, “So so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations ”

The comments section was flooded with only wholesome messages. As such, another fan expressed how happy she was watching McDuffie and Esposito getting engaged. “Love you both so much and could not be happier for the two of you!!!” the fan commented.

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And lastly, several netizens came in wishing the couple good luck for the future to come. “Congratulations, Gabby and Trent! Best wishes for a wonderful life together,” a fan wrote.

The love shown by the fans is an indication of the reputation that the 25-year-old CB has built over his four-season career in the NFL. As he heads into the 2026 season, McDuffie will look to continue playing well, but this time for the Rams.