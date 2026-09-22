Congratulations Pour In From Travis Kelce’s Ex & Others as Former Chiefs Star Enters Ring of Honor

Chiefs’ former legendary linebacker just made major milestone with the team. Derrick Johnson was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame and had his name added to the Chiefs Ring of Honor in 2026. Celebrating the moment, his wife made the news public, and now wishes are pouring in from everywhere; even Travis Kelce’s former partner, Kayla Nicole, praised him.

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“To God be the glory🙏🏽🖤,” Brittni Johnson wrote on her IG post celebrating her husband’s success. “So grateful to celebrate the hardest-working man I know tonight. Congratulations, babe, on your induction into the Chiefs Ring of Honor. ❤️💛 What an incredible and well-deserved honor.

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Couldn’t have imagined celebrating this moment any other way than surrounded by the people we love most. 🥹 So proud of you, always. ❤️”

Johnson was honored by the Chiefs during halftime of their game against the Colts on September 20, 2026. The ceremony officially added his name to the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium as the 55th member of the organization.

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Congratulating Johnson on his massive achievement, Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, commented on the post with: “❤️❤️❤️”

While Kayla Nicole reacted with heart emojis, no written message accompanied her response. On the other hand, the connection makes sense because Derrick Johnson and Travis Kelce were teammates in Kansas City, while Kayla Nicole was closely connected to the team’s social circle through her relationship with Kelce.

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Both of them broke up in 2022, and they are now leading their own lives, with Kelce married to Taylor Swift and Nicole focusing on her podcast “The Pre Game with Kayla Nicole” and her wellness brand, Tribe Therepe.

On top of that, Johnson deserved the honor. Derrick Johnson spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Chiefs and played 182 games for the team. He became Kansas City’s all-time leader in tackles with more than 1,100, showing how consistent he was throughout his career. He was also selected to four Pro Bowls and earned two AP All-Pro honors, proving he was one of the league’s top linebackers during his best years.

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After receiving the honor, even Johnson expressed gratitude to his teammates.

“The guys (teammates) are why I got this award,” Johnson said. “When you can do something at a high level for a long time, that means you have a lot of guys around you.”

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Johnson played for the Chiefs under five different head coaches: Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel and Andy Reid. During his time in Kansas City, the team made the playoffs six times, but they did not win a playoff game. His Chiefs career ended after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City was the main part of Johnson’s NFL career, but he did not finish his football career with the Chiefs. He joined the Oakland Raiders for his final season and played in six games before ending his playing career.

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And now that success is finally transitioning into major milestones. Even fans and supporters couldn’t keep their calm.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s wife also congratulated Derrick Johnson on his achievement and celebrated his success.

“Congratulations!🎊 So happy for you!❤️,” Tavia Hunt commented on the post.

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Fans, too, extended their best wishes in the comment section, showing how happy they are for Johnson, as one fan said, “So very cool! Congratulations!!”

Then there’s another fan who congratulated the entire family for the success, as in the end, it’s family who supports you through it all.

“Beautiful family! Congrats, Derrick,” the fan added.

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Last but not least, the appreciation came in for the pictures Brittni Johnson shared of her witnessing the moment.

“Amazing pics! Congrats 🎊🎈🍾,” a fan added.

With so much love and support, the moment became extra special for Johnson and his family.