Congratulations Pour In From Trey Smith & Others as Chiefs Player Announces Personal News

Even though Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot a few weeks ago, love is still in the air in the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Center Hunter Nourzad and his partner, Sarah Kane, are now engaged. The soon-to-be-married couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos of their engagement.

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“Can’t wait for this chapter!!” Kane shared on her story.

Fellow offensive lineman Trey Smith also shared the post on his Instagram story.

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Nourzad and Kane have been in a relationship since their college days at Penn State. It is unclear when they started dating, but Nourzad spent only the 2023 season with the Nittany Lions. Kane hard-launched their relationship online in April 2023, posting photos with Nourzad. She has been a constant source of support for the center, attending games and being present in the most pivotal moments in his career.

When the Chiefs drafted Nourzad in the 2024 NFL Draft, Kane was very happy and proud of him. She shared the draft news on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Words can’t even…”

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“When Hunter was drafted by the Chiefs, that was like an, ‘Oh my God moment,’” she told 41 KSHB.

Kane studied architectural engineering at Penn State University. In April 2023, she completed her final college project, where she designed a lighting and electrical plan for Gettysburg College’s campus. During her graduation back in 2023, Nourzad was right beside her supporting him. So, both stood beside each other like a rock.

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Now, both of them will begin their new journey as a married couple soon. Along with the personal milestone, Hunter Nourzad is all set to make an impact on the field in the 2026 season.

He has backed up starting center Chris Humphrey most of his career, but started one game in 2025. As noted by The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, Nourzad gave up only two quarterback pressures in 40 opportunities in that game. A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote that the center “should surpass a guy like Mike Caliendo in Year 3.”

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Nourzad can hope for some more reps on the offensive line now, after having spent some time on special teams. He played 93 offensive snaps last season, up from the 13 he recorded as a rookie.

Perhaps if some space opens up in the O-line because of an injury, the center can make his mark.

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Chiefs Kingdom celebrated Hunter Nourzad and Sarah Kane’s milestone in comments

The Chiefs’ official IG page commented on the post, saying, “Congratulations Hunter and Sarah.”

Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey wrote, “Congrats y’all!”

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Humphrey also recently got engaged to his partner, Ana Demmer, who left a message for the couple.

“AHHHHHH congrats guys! SO HAPPY FOR YALL!” she wrote.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula, who was Nourzad’s teammate at Penn State, also wished the happy couple the best.

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“Let’s go congrats!!”

“So excited to welcome you into the family Hunter,” a family member wrote. “Beyond happy for you both.”

Layla Murray, punter Matt Araiza’s fiancée, also had a heartwarming message for Nourzad and Kane: “YAYYY congrats!! So happy for you two.”

Hunter Nourzad is all set to begin the 2026 season with his most important supporter by his side. Here’s wishing the happy couple the best for their future!