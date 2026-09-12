Congratulations Pour In From Troy Aikman as Jerry Jones’ Daughter Announces Personal News

Troy Aikman has become increasingly outspoken about the direction of the Dallas Cowboys and has directly placed responsibility for the franchise’s prolonged lack of success on Jerry Jones. A couple of weeks ago, Aikman even labeled Jones as a “lousy” guy. But that doesn’t mean the former Cowboys quarterback doesn’t praise the Jones family where praise is due.

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“A permanent place of honor, years in the making,” Charlotte Jones wrote in the Instagram post as she shared the visuals of her receiving the POTUS’s signature on the Medal of Honor Monument Location Act. “Yesterday, the Herschel “Woody” Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act was signed into law by President Trump, clearing a way for a permanent National Medal of Honor Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This monument will give every Medal of Honor Recipient a permanent place of honor on the National Mall.”

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As the chairman of the NMOHMF board of directors, chief brand officer, and executive vice president of the Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte bringing the National Medal of Honor Monument in honor of the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient is certainly an appreciable move. And Aikman wasn’t going to let the success story go without praise.

“Watched live. Congratulations Charlotte!🇺🇸,” Aikman wrote in the comments section.

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Aikman’s criticism centers on one fact: the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years. Moreover, during this period, the Cowboys have won only four playoff games. As a former Cowboys quarterback who led the team to three Super Bowl wins, Aikman believes that the problem lies with the boss.

“Teams and organizations, whether it’s sports, business, I think it all does start at the top, good or bad,” Aikman said on the Dallas Dialogue with Dale podcast back in August. “It starts at the top. I don’t think Jerry would shy away from that. I think Jerry would certainly take responsibility. He’ll take accountability if and when they win, and I think then you have to take responsibility when it hasn’t worked out. And it hasn’t worked out.

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“I mean, to me, you have to make changes in how you’re doing it. If for three decades, you’ve been unable to win back-to-back playoff games to get into a championship game, and then when they’ve had the number one seed and a first-round bye, they haven’t gotten out of the divisional round.”

Under Mike McCarthy (2021-2023), the Cowboys won only 12 games per season, failing to advance past the divisional round. Yet, the team won only 12 games in each of these seasons, including just two NFC East wins in three years. Kellen Moore led the number-one offense in 2021; Brian Schottenheimer did so in 2023. However, it wasn’t enough for them to win a Super Bowl. Of course, offensive stars like Dak Prescott also helped in that achievement, proving that Dallas didn’t lack star power on the field.

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Aikman also faulted Jones for refusing to hire a new GM, arguing the team lacks independent decision-making. In his defense, Jones claimed that there was no guarantee that a change in GM would bring Dallas its next win.

Nevertheless, Aikman doesn’t step back from praising the Jones family when they deserve it.