Congratulations Pour In From Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife as Dolphins Star Announces Personal Update

Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey and his wife, Bailey Bailey, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a series of beachside photos to announce the pregnancy.

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“In God’s perfect timing, He blessed us with you 🕊️🤍. We can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!” Bailey wrote in the caption, sharing photos of the couple embracing on a beach as the sun set behind them.

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The announcement quickly drew a wave of support in the comments section. Among those celebrating was Annah Tagovailoa, wife of Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is now Bailey’s teammate after both players signed for Atlanta this offseason.

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“Never been so excited!!!!! 🥺 these are beautiful!!.” Annah commented.

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“We are so happy for you guys!” she also shared in an Instagram story.

Oh, and the happy news comes right after one from the Tagovailoa household: Tua and Annah are expecting their third child!

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“Baby Tagovailoa #3 coming soon,” Annah shared on Instagram. “Our hearts are so full”

Bailey also shared her excitement, commenting under their announcement: “Baby 3 we’re ready for you!!!!!”

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The couple’s story began with a pretty unusual coincidence. In 2019, Bailey had recently moved to Boston to attend Boston University School of Law and was a former Patriots cheerleader when she noticed a new player joining the team with the last name “Bailey.” Curious about the familiar surname, she followed Jake on Instagram. He followed her back, and that small interaction eventually turned into something much bigger.

A few years later, the couple took the next step and got engaged in December 2023. The two eventually got married on March 8, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to PEOPLE, around 130 friends and family members attended the destination wedding.

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The ceremony included handwritten vows, while Jake’s grandfather, Richard Allsing, officiated the wedding.

Jake’s football career has taken him through some major changes. After spending his first four NFL seasons with New England, he joined the Dolphins in 2023 and spent three seasons in Miami. He averaged 47.7 yards per punt in 2025.

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In March 2026, Jake’s time in Miami ended when he was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons with a three-year, $9 million contract. He reunites with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who worked with Jake at Miami. Jake averaged 46.9 yards per punt during his stint with the Dolphins.

“I am super honored that they wanted to have me here,” Bailey said after signing.

For Bailey and his wife, the biggest change now has nothing to do with football. Their pregnancy announcement marks the latest chapter in a relationship that began with an unexpected encounter and has since grown into a marriage and now a growing family.