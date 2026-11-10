Congratulations Pour In Live On-Air From Laura Rutledge, Troy Aikman, & Others as ESPN Reporter Is Inducted Into Philadelphia HOF

It’s a massive moment for Lisa Salters, who got her long-awaited induction into the Philadelphia HOF. And now her success is celebrated by all.

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The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame held its annual ceremony on November 5 at Live! Casino.

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The 2026 inductees were Carli Lloyd, Johnny Gaudreau, Jon Runyan, Bobby Smith, Agnes Stegmuller, Art Still, Ben Shibe, Dave Raymond, Edith Houghton, Gina Procaccio, Hugh Douglas, Jack Bauerle, Jimmy Lynam, Lisa Salters, and Sal Paolantonio.

The two teams were the 1926 NFL champion Frankford Yellow Jackets and the 1970 Philadelphia Textile men’s basketball team, which won the NCAA Division II championship. JFK Stadium was also honored.

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Laura Rutledge wished her on air while covering MNF for the Bills game against the Vikings.

“We have a huge congratulations to give out to our very own Lisa Salters, who on Thursday was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in the Legacy of Excellence category,” Rutledge said. “This is the program from the event. You can see this nice note here written by Joe Buck.

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And Joe said a line that I wanted to read here. He said, when I came to ESPN, both Mike Breen and Sean McDonough reached out to tell me, Lisa’s a tough nut to crack, but once you do, you have a friend for life. And I can say that. Lisa is a friend for life.”

Troy Aikman also extended his congratulations to her.

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“Congratulations, Lisa Salters,” Aikman said on air. “And that’s a case for all of us. No question. She’s a pro, and she’s our teammate, and she’s a great teammate. And I know, seeing that picture, it meant the world that her father, Glenn, was there with her as she received that honor. She lost her dear mom. And a special night for Lisa in the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.”

This is a massive moment for Salters, as it was a long path for her. Lisa Salters attended Pennsylvania State University from 1984 to 1988, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. During her time there, she also played college basketball for the Penn State Lady Lions women’s team.

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She played as a guard during the 1986–87 season and was part of the 1985–86 team that won the Atlantic 10 Championship.

After graduating in 1988, Lisa Salters started her career at WBAL-TV in Baltimore. She did not get a reporting job immediately. Instead, she handled basic tasks such as carrying tapes for senior reporters, fixing printers, and helping other newsroom staff.

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She was happy to get this opportunity because it allowed her to enter the television industry and gain experience. Over time, she improved her skills and worked her way up.

In 1995, an ABC representative noticed her work and offered her a job at ABC News. Salters moved to Los Angeles and worked as a hard-news reporter for the next five years, covering regular news stories.

In 2000, ESPN approached her with an offer to join its team, which changed her life. Lisa Salters reports from the sidelines during ESPN’s Monday Night Football games and NBA matches shown on ESPN and ABC. She also co-hosts E:60, a show that features documentaries and in-depth stories about athletes and the world of sports.

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Lisa Salters became the sideline reporter for Monday Night Football in April 2012. She is now the longest-serving sideline reporter in the show’s history. Her job involves reporting from the field during regular games and playoff matches, including the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. She also shares team news and stadium updates during ESPN’s Monday studio shows.

In January 2023, Salters covered a serious incident when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game. She provided updates on his condition and what was happening on the field.

She is also expected to work as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027.

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For now, her milestone is celebrated by her friends, co-workers, and fans.