Congratulations Pour In on Bo Nix’s Brother as Clemson Safety Celebrates Big Milestone

Bo Nix knows what pressure looks like — roaring crowds, third-and-long, blitz packages barreling toward him. But this past weekend, he faced a different kind of moment: standing beside his younger brother as he stepped into a new chapter of his life. It wasn’t a football field, but the stakes still felt historic.

There was something beautifully full-circle about this moment. Caleb and Bo, just three years apart, were raised tossing footballs in their backyard under the watchful eye of their father, Patrick Nix — a former coach and quarterback himself. One brother would go on to shine for Oregon and the Denver Broncos. The other carved his path to Clemson, earning his spot as a safety with the Tigers. Now, they’ve both found their biggest cheerleaders.

In a heartwarming off-field moment, Clemson Tigers safety Caleb Nix, Bo Nix’s younger brother, married his longtime partner, Reagan Turner, in a ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and plenty of Tiger pride. Bo famously married his college sweetheart and former Auburn cheerleader, Izzy Smoke. Caleb’s bride? A Seneca High School cheer alum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their engagement last July marked a new beginning. “Thank you, Jesus, for Caleb Nix! You are my greatest blessing,” Reagan wrote then. Nearly a year later, the blessing is sealed. The ceremony sparked a wave of celebration across social media, with heartfelt congratulations pouring in from teammates, coaches, Clemson alumni, and friends. From Instagram stories to tagged memories, the Nix-Turner union turned into a feel-good moment for fans beyond college football.

AD

Reagan shared her gratitude via her Instagram story, reposting well-wishes from friends like Josie Bonamy and Peter Nearn — the latter sharing a candid dance-floor photo and simply captioning it, “The Nixes!!!” Former Clemson soccer player Ella Hauser joined in with a glowing wedding snapshot: “Congrats to the Nix!!!”

Messages also rolled in from Clemson alumni Ashleigh Anne Binz, Peyton McRoberts, and close friends Haley Chapman, Griffin Batt, and Jill Labrie. Alabama’s Matt chimed in with: “Excited to see the great things these two will do!” while Jesi Turner added a sentimental: “So happy for the most genuine and beautiful couple.”

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, also shared her excitement leading up to the big day.

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, welcomes a new Mrs. Nix

The night before, Izzy posted a sweet Instagram story captioned: “One more sleep!!! until we have another Mrs. Nix.” The post featured a snapshot of herself with Bo and the soon-to-be-married couple — a family portrait just before the vows.

Dressed in a flowing blue mesh gown, Izzy looked radiant beside Bo, who sported a crisp blue blazer. But the real showstoppers were the bride and groom. Reagan stunned in a classic white lace gown, while Caleb looked sharp in a tailored suit that complemented her perfectly.

Later, Izzy posted more photos from the wedding, including a joyful group shot with bridesmaids and a caption simply reading: “the Nixes” with a heart emoji. The new bride reposted the story, adding her own note of gratitude as she became part of the Nix family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s something beautifully full-circle about this moment. Throughout Caleb’s college career, Bo has been a constant presence — vocally supportive, emotionally present, and proud of his younger brother’s rise. Whether on social media or in interviews, Bo never hesitates to uplift Caleb’s efforts at Clemson. And this past weekend, it wasn’t about touchdowns or depth charts. It was about family, love, and a moment that will last longer than any highlight reel.

While Bo ramps up for his second NFL season — after posting 29 TDs and over 3,700 passing yards in a standout rookie campaign — this was a weekend where family took the spotlight. Sometimes the most meaningful wins don’t come on Sundays.