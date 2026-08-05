Conman Handed 6-Year Prison Sentence for Impersonating Michael Penix Jr. and David Njoku to Steal Millions in Fraudulent Loans

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr, Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku, and Green Bay Packers cornerback Xavier McKinney collectively had more than $19.8 million worth of loans stacked against them. But none of them had ever authorized or even asked for these loans. A conman named CJ Evins, along with another perpetrator, impersonated NFL stars to get the money, and the federal court has now brought them to justice.

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“A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced CJ Evins, one of two men who schemed to obtain nearly $20 million in fraudulent loans by impersonating NFL athletes, to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to Evins’ attorney, Ben Alper,” reports ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

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Per Rothstein’s report, Evins dressed up in wigs and makeup to resemble NFL stars, and used fake driver’s licenses and e-mail accounts to commit the wire fraud. Evins had notably pleaded guilty back in April, receiving one less year of imprisonment than what’s normal per federal guidelines. Evins had asked for a plea deal, but will not serve time without parole.

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“Mr. Evins accepts the court’s decision, takes full responsibility for his actions, and is deeply remorseful for his involvement in this case,” Ben Alper said in a statement.

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Through court documents, Evins’ attorney noted that Evins worked as an intern to co-defendant Luther Davis, who is said to be “the mastermind and primary instigator” behind the wire fraud. Per Rothstein’s report, once Evins found out about the investigation, he tried to connect with the authorities and “agreed to cooperate with law enforcement as part of his plea agreement.” But the court wasn’t exactly swayed, as conveyed by U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg in a statement to ESPN.

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“Evins’ sentence, which must be served without the possibility of parole, sends a message to those who would consider impersonating someone, whether Pro or Joe, to perpetrate fraud: you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison,” Hertzberg said.

Evins’ co-conspirator Luther Davis is also scheduled to face justice on October 29th as a Georgia federal court prepares to sentence him. Now, as the wire fraud is behind them, Michael Penix Jr., David Njoku, and Xavier McKinney might want to keep a strict lookout on their credit score moving forward.