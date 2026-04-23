Consensus Mock Draft: What Mel Kiper, Tony Pauline & Other NFL Draft Experts Believe Will Happen on Draft Day

Essentials Inside The Story EssentiallySports' 2026 Consensus Mock Draft compiled from 13 prominent NFL draft experts

The middle of the first round to be dominated by tackles and guards

QB Fernando Mendoza is the only unanimous pick with all 13 votes

It is officially Draft Day!

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For months, we’ve been waiting for this day. We’ve spent countless hours watching film and evaluating these prospects, and now it’s time to find out where everyone will end up. In 12 hours, we will finally know how this incredibly unpredictable first round will play out.

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Over the past few days, everyone has been releasing their final mock drafts, and they’re all incredibly different, which got me wondering: What’s the consensus on this draft? So, I compiled mocks from 13 of the industry’s biggest names and used their picks to create the consensus mock draft.

Here are the 13 mock drafts I included in this exercise: Tony Pauline, Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Field Yates, Peter Schrager, Bucky Brooks, Mike Florio, Mike Renner, Jordan Reid, Todd McShay, Matt Miller, Chris Simms, and Lane Zuerline.

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Consensus mocks are tough because some people do trades, others don’t, and when they do trades, they’re rarely ever the same. If you see a player that doesn’t seem to make sense under the “others mentioned” section, it’s probably because there was a trade mocked.

With all that said, let’s see what the consensus is for every first-round pick.

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Note: the numbers in parentheses next to the player’s name are how many “votes” they got at that pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (13)

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Others Mentioned: N/A

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Absolutely no surprise here. The Las Vegas Raiders are taking Fernando Mendoza, no ifs, ands or buts, and all the experts agree.

2. New York Jets: ED David Bailey (11)

Others Mentioned: Arvell Reese (2)

Personally, I’d go with Arvell Reese here, but the consensus seems to be that David Bailey will be the No. 2 pick in the draft. The New York Jets want an elite edge rusher, and they feel Bailey is the safer option of the two.

3. Arizona Cardinals: LB Arvell Reese (7)

Others Mentioned: Jeremiyah Love (5), Francis Mauigoa (1)

I was surprised to see Reese as the consensus at No. 3 after falling out of the top two. There were a couple of trades mocked here, which helped, but if the Arizona Cardinals stick and pick at No. 3, I feel like it would be Jeremiyah Love, but who knows?

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles (8)

Others Mentioned: Jeremiyah Love (3), David Bailey (2)

I love this fit. If the Tennessee Titans pass on Jeremiyah Love, there may be outrage in the fanbase, but Sonny Styles is perfect for Robert Saleh’s defense. The Titans need playmakers on both sides of the ball, and Love would be really fun in their offense, but Styles could be a cornerstone piece in their defense for 10 years.

5. New York Giants: RB Jeremiyah Love (4)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Nov 22, 2025 South Bend, Indiana, USA Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love 4 celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend Notre Dame Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCaterinax 20251122_szo_xo0_0093

Others Mentioned: Arvell Reese (3), Sonny Styles (1), Francis Mauigoa (1), Jordyn Tyson (1), Carnell Tate (1)

Jeremiyah Love is arguably the best player in this class, and if he isn’t, he’s No. 2. The New York Giants have much bigger needs than running back, but if they’re looking to add a playmaker on offense, Love is better than any of the receivers in this class. If he’s on the board at No. 5, I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s the pick.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Spencer Fano (3)

Others Mentioned: Carnell Tate (2), Kadyn Proctor (2), Monroe Freeling (2), Sonny Styles (1), Rueben Bain Jr. (1)

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Spencer Fano a lot recently. They would love to trade down a few spots and select him at the back of the top-10, but if they have to stick and pick, Fano will still probably be the pick at No. 6. They feel he can move to the left side in the NFL and be their franchise tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: WR Carnell Tate (4)

Others Mentioned: Sonny Styles (3), Caleb Downs (2), Mansoor Delane (2), Jordyn Tyson (1), Jeremiyah Love (1)

The Washington Commanders are a Wild Card. They love Sonny Styles, but if he doesn’t make it this far, they could also go with a Caleb Downs or Mansoor Delane. But if they elect to go offense, it could easily be Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love. They could go in a multitude of different directions, which is evident by four guys getting multiple votes here.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson (3)

Others Mentioned: Rueben Bain Jr. (3), Carnell Tate (2), Mansoor Delane (2), Caleb Downs (2), Francis Mauigoa (1)

Our first tie! Three experts had the New Orleans Saints taking Jordyn Tyson and Rueben Bain Jr., so I was a bit conflicted here. But in the end, I went with Tyson, because (spoiler alert) Bain is the clear consensus for the next pick. The Saints obviously need receiver help alongside Chris Olave, and Tyson is my No. 1 WR in this class. He just has to hope someone in the top-10 clears him medically.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: ED Rueben Bain Jr. (5)

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. 4 rushes the quarterback during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Others Mentioned: Mansoor Delane (3), Jordyn Tyson (2), Spencer Fano (1), Francis Mauigoa (1), Caleb Downs (1)

Rueben Bain Jr.’s ceiling seems to be the No. 8 pick, but his floor is only four picks later at No. 12. He doesn’t have a very wide range, and despite some offensive tackle and cornerback concerns, the consensus seems to be that Bain will make his way to Kansas City tonight.

10. New York Giants: OT Francis Mauigoa (3)

Others Mentioned: Jordyn Tyson (4), Olaivavega Ioane (2), Caleb Downs (2), Carnell Tate (2)

The Giants spent their first-round pick on Jeremiyah Love, so why not come back around and get him an offensive lineman to block for him? Francis Mauigoa actually wasn’t the consensus; Jordyn Tyson was, but he was already off the board to the Saints at No. 8, so it had to be Mauigoa.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane (4)

Others Mentioned: Francis Mauigoa (4), Spencer Fano (3), Rueben Bain Jr. (2)

The Miami Dolphins need basically everything but a running back. They could go offensive line, they could go defensive line, but in this consensus mock, the experts have them taking Mansoor Delane. He’s the No. 1 corner in this draft by a country mile, so Jeff Hafley gets a big piece for his defense.

12. Dallas Cowboys: SAF Caleb Downs (4)

Others Mentioned: Dillon Thieneman (2), Rueben Bain Jr. (2), Mansoor Delane (1), Jordyn Tyson (1), Spencer Fano (1), Colton Hood (1), Kadyn Proctor (1)

Dallas Cowboys fans would be ecstatic if Caleb Downs is sitting on the board at No. 12. There is no doubt in my mind that they would take him, but I was shocked that four of these experts had Downs falling this far. Should we expect to see this tonight? Maybe…

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Makai Lemon (7)

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Others Mentioned: Monrore Freeling (2), Ty Simpson (1), Carnell Tate (1), Spencer Fano (1), Olaivavega Ioane (1)

This late in the draft, it’s hard to find a pick that over half the experts agree on, but seven of them believe Makai Lemon will be the Los Angeles Rams’ selection at No. 13. The USC product would give the Rams an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, pairing him with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. This is everyone’s worst nightmare, but it might just happen.

14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane (6)

Others Mentioned: Spencer Fano (2), Kenyon Sadiq (2), Kadyn Proctor (1), Rueben Bain Jr. (1), Denzel Boston (1)

The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to offensive linemen throughout the process, but right now, it seems that Olaivavega Ioane is the clear-cut favorite to land in Baltimore. If it’s not an offensive lineman, it’ll probably be Kenyon Sadiq, but tackle or guard seems likely.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq (4)

Others Mentioned: Akheem Mesidor (3), Olaivavega Ioane (2), Jermod McCoy (1), Monroe Freeling (1), Francis Mauigoa (1), Kadyn Proctor (1)

If Kenyon Sadiq slips past the Ravens at No. 14, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely scoop him up at No. 15. I like Cade Otton, but the Buccaneers need big-bodied weapons, and Sadiq can certainly provide them with one.

16. New York Jets: WR Omar Cooper Jr. (4)

Others Mentioned: Makai Lemon (5), Jordyn Tyson (1), Carnell Tate (1), Kadyn Proctor (1), Jermod McCoy (1)

With the top three receivers off the board, the New York Jets pivot to Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana. He’s a YAC machine and would fit in very well alongside Garrett Wilson. They still need a quarterback to throw the ball to those two guys, but that can come later.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor (5)

Others Mentioned: Monroe Freeling (5), Dillon Thieneman (1), Kenyon Sadiq (1), Blake Miller (1)

If Kadyn Proctor falls to No. 17, he’s almost certainly going to be the pick. The only reason there was a tie between Monroe Freeling and Kadyn Proctor is that a lot of the experts had Proctor going earlier than this. He’s a bit of a project, but he could be one of the best tackles in the league one day if he lands in the right spot.

18. Minnesota Vikings: SAF Dillon Thieneman (6)

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Others Mentioned: Peter Woods (2), CJ Allen (1), Kenyon Sadiq (1), Colton Hood (1), Kayden McDonald (1), Jermod McCoy (1)

There have been some rumors about the Minnesota Vikings not necessarily wanting Dillon Thieneman and taking a defensive tackle or edge rusher, but the overwhelming consensus still seems to be that Minnesota is taking Thieneman. It just makes too much sense. Harrison Smith isn’t getting any younger, and Thieneman can do a lot of the same things Smith did for years.

19. Carolina Panthers: WR KC Concepcion (1)

Others Mentioned: Kenyon Sadiq (4), Dillon Thieneman (3), Jermod McCoy (1), Kayden McDonald (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1), Blake Miller (1), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (1)

The Carolina Panthers were a strange one. Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman were the clear top options, but they were already off the board in this mock, so it came down to one of the six players with one vote. I had to make a decision here, and I think KC Concepcion would be the best fit for Carolina, so I went with him.

20. Dallas Cowboys: CB Chris Johnson (2)

Others Mentioned: Keldric Faulk (2), Jermod McCoy (1), Colton Hood (1), Avieon Terrell (1), Spencer Fano (1), Malachi Lawrence (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1), Zion Young (1), Denzel Boston (1), Akheem Mesidor (1)

The Dallas Cowboys’ second pick in the first round seems to be a crap shoot. Nine 10 players received a vote here, and only two of them had multiple. It came down to Keldric Faulk and Chris Johnson, and I think the San Diego State corner just makes more sense for them. They don’t need a developmental edge rusher; they need a day-one starter, and Johnson is that.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Max Iheanachor (3)

Others Mentioned: Monroe Freeling (2), Denzel Boston (2), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (1), Ty Simpson (1), KC Concepcion (1), Blake Miller (1), Olaivavega Ioane (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1)

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to want an offensive tackle in round one, and one of the best ones in the draft falls right into their lap. In my opinion, Max Iheanachor has arguably the highest potential of anyone in this class. He’s only played football for a few years and is already one of the best pass protectors in this class. Pittsburgh would be getting a steal at No. 21.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: ED Akheem Mesidor (3)

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor 3 leaves the field for halftime during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_280 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Others Mentioned: T.J. Parker (2), Peter Woods (2), Denzel Boston (1), Olaivavega Ioane (1), Keldric Faulk (1), Kayden McDonald (1), Jermod McCoy (1), Chase Bisontis (1)

The Los Angeles Chargers need guard help, but the experts seem to believe this is too early for any guard other than Ioane to come off the board, so the Chargers pivot to their second-best need in edge rusher and select Akheem Mesidor. He’s 25 years old, but he’s ready to play right away and could immediately make an impact on this defense.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Blake Miller (5)

Others Mentioned: Max Iheanachor (4), Monroe Freeling (1), Caleb Lomu (1), Kenyon Sadiq (1), Akheem Mesidor (1)

With Lane Johnson potentially retiring next offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles need to find his heir, and Blake Miller could be that guy. He’s a great athlete who needs some coaching up, and the Eagles can afford to have him sit for a year before taking over in 2027.

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Denzel Boston (3)

Others Mentioned: KC Concepcion (3), Caleb Lomu (1), Colton Hood (1), Blake Miller (1), Jermod McCoy (1), Makai Lemon (1), Spencer Fano (1), Keldric Faulk (1)

After taking a tackle with their first pick, the Cleveland Browns need a wide receiver in the back half of the first round, and the experts seem to agree. With Concepcion off the board, Denzel Boston becomes the pick at No. 24. He’s a big-bodied, dominant receiver that can help out whoever is under center for Cleveland in 2026.

25. Chicago Bears: ED Keldric Faulk (4)

Others Mentioned: T.J. Parker (2), Akheem Mesidor (1), R Mason Thomas (1), Zion Young (1), Caleb Lomu (1), Peter Woods (1), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (1), Kayden McDonald (1)

The Chicago Bears need help across their defensive line, and the experts have them taking Keldric Faulk, who is going to be a bit of a project. When he’s on, he’s hard to stop, but whoever takes him needs to make sure they get the most out of him on every snap. If Chicago can do that, they’d be getting a star at No. 25.

26. Buffalo Bills: ED Malachi Lawrence (2)

Others Mentioned: Keldric Faulk (2), Monroe Freeling (1), Kayden McDonald (1), Ty Simpson (1), Peter Woods (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1), KC Concepcion (1), Akheem Mesidor (1), CJ Allen (1), Blake Miller (1)

The experts had a hard time nailing down what the Buffalo Bills will do. Only two players – Keldric Faulk and Malachi Lawrence – received multiple votes, and with Faulk off the board, Lawrence becomes the pick for Buffalo. I would like to see them take CJ Allen to help out in the run game, but edge rusher wouldn’t be a bad option.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu (4)

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602281220

Others Mentioned: Denzel Boston (2), Omar Cooper Jr. (2), Max Iheanachor (2), Malachi Lawrence (1), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (1), T.J. Parker (1)

Caleb Lomu has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers for a while, and that hasn’t changed, even with San Fran extending Trent Williams. Lomu is a very raw prospect, but he’s a great athlete, and if he can learn behind Williams for a year or two, he could be great.

28. Houston Texans: DT Christen Miller (3)

Others Mentioned: Ty Simpson (2), Peter Woods (2), Chase Bisontis (1), Kadyn Proctor (1), Max Iheanachor (1), KC Concepcion (1), T.J. Parker (1), Colton Hood (1)

The Houston Texans need defensive tackle or guard help, and while I think they’ll take a guard here, the consensus seems to be that it will be a defensive tackle (or a trade back with Arizona). With all of the defensive tackles still available, I was pretty surprised to see Christen Miller be the pick here, but he’s a great run stuffer with a lot of upside. I’d personally take Kayden McDonald, but three experts think it’ll be Miller.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood (4)

Others Mentioned: Malachi Lawrence (2), Chris Johnson (2), Avieon Terrell (1), KC Concepcion (1), Treydan Stukes (1), Caleb Banks (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1)

The Chiefs selected Rueben Bain Jr. with their first pick, so they come back around at No. 29 and get the cornerback they so desperately need with Colton Hood. Ever since Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie left, it has felt like a corner in round one is inevitable for Kansas City.

30. Miami Dolphins: QB Ty Simpson (2)

Others Mentioned: Emmanuel Pregnon (1), Omar Cooper Jr. (1), Chase Bisontis (1), Keldric Faulk (1), Caleb Lomu (1), Jermod McCoy (1), Denzel Boston (1), Colton Hood (1), KC Concepcion (1), Chris Johnson (1), Zion Young (1)

Nobody really knows what Miami will do at No. 30. 12 players received votes to be this pick, and only Ty Simpson received multiple. That’s because two experts have the Dolphins trading out of No. 30 with the Cardinals, who move up to get their QB in the first round.

31. New England Patriots: ED Cashius Howell (2)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

Others Mentioned: Max Iheanachor (2), Jermod McCoy (2), R Mason Thomas (1), Caleb Lomu (1), Chris Johnson (1), Zion Young (1), Akheem Mesidor (1), Peter Woods (1), KC Concepcion (1)

The New England Patriots are likely to take an offensive tackle or edge rusher with this pick. There were a lot of candidates at those two positions, with Cashius Howell, Zion Young, R Mason Thomas, Akheem Mesidor, Max Iheanachor, and Caleb Lomu all receiving votes, but in the end, Howell won out with two picks. Jermod McCoy was also an option here, but Howell fits their needs better.

32. Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price (3)

Others Mentioned: Chase Bisontis (2), Josiah Trotter (1), Colton Hood (1), T.J. Parker (1), Peter Woods (1), Ty Simpson (1), Chris Johnson (1), Malachi Lawrence (1), Keldric Faulk (1)

This was shocking to me. I don’t believe Jadarian Price is worth a first-round pick, and Seattle has other big needs like corner, edge rusher, and guard, but three experts have the Super Bowl champions trying to replace Kenneth Walker with Price. I don’t see it happening, but this draft could be crazy, so who knows?