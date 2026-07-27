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“CONSPIRACY”: 49ers Reporter Fires Back After Being Accused of Hiding Kyle Shanahan’s Accident

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 26, 2026 | 9:41 PM EDT

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“CONSPIRACY”: 49ers Reporter Fires Back After Being Accused of Hiding Kyle Shanahan’s Accident

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 26, 2026 | 9:41 PM EDT

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When news of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s car accident finally surfaced, it sent shockwaves through the NFL community. However, the subsequent revelation that the crash happened about two weeks before a single word leaked to the public sparked an intense debate about journalistic integrity on social media. The situation escalated into a clash between 49ers reporter Tim Kawakami and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. 

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“The Kyle Shanahan car accident happened on July 14. It was a matter of public record,” the Pro Football Talk account wrote on X. “The 49ers wanted to keep it quiet until training camp opened on July 25. And, instead of reporting publicly-available facts, the reporters who knew about it complied.” 

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“Florio can attack me all he wants. He’s trolling, which he does sometimes,” Kawakami replied, directly calling out Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio. “I knew around Thursday that Shanahan wouldn’t do the presser yesterday. I knew he likely wasn’t going to be coaching at the start of camp. I could guess why. I didn’t know exactly. CONSPIRACY! COMPLYING!” 

Defending his journalistic track record and almost mocking Florio, Kawakami argued that he has a history of reporting things that make the 49ers uncomfortable. He didn’t say anything about Shanahan’s accident because he claimed it to be different. In another X post, he emphasized that only a very small circle of people actually knew about the accident. And they kept it private until Shanahan’s absence at the press conference started raising eyebrows. 

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Kawakami initially believed that the head coach’s absence might be tied to a deeply personal health or family issue. And he refused to publish a partial, unverified report just for the sake of clicks. However, he also asserted that had he known the complete details of the accident earlier, he would have reported it before. 

The crash reportedly occurred between Shanahan’s black Tesla and a blue Mercedes at about six in the morning on 14 July 2026. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers head coach suffered “significant injuries” in the wreck. He also noted that the physical toll would “leave him limited” through the team’s training camp. Shanahan reportedly suffered a severe concussion, three broken ribs, a broken nose, and a broken hand. The doctors treated Shanahan and were able to discharge him from the local hospital that very same day. 

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Local Palo Alto officials provided further clarity on the crash. They confirmed that there was no intoxication involved. The 49ers organization later confirmed the incident, stating that Shanahan was recovering and would participate on a limited basis. But now, the coach was back in action for training camp. 

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“Who was that mysterious man in sunglasses and a mustache?” Kawakami reported through X. “Yes, that was Kyle Shanahan (who usually never wears sunglasses) popping on the field for about 20 minutes of the 49ers’ first camp practice today. A day filled with 11-on-11 drills.” 

While the debate over media transparency and access may continue to simmer on social media, the primary focus in San Francisco has quickly shifted back to football. But only time can tell how limited his presence on the field would be for the preseason. 

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Srashti Sharma

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