“Constantly Made Sacrifices”: Tom Pelissero Shares Emotional Message After ESPN Firing

Sometimes, the biggest stories aren’t about the job that’s lost. They’re about everything it took to get there. ESPN’s first layoff round has left many prominent NFL personalities. It started with former NFL safety and analyst Ryan Clark, and insider for NFL Network, Tom Pelissero, joined the list. Hours after the release, Pelissero shared his thoughts with a heartfelt message.

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“Thanks to all of you who watched me the past nine years on NFL Network,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Thanks to all of my colleagues who made the job fun and pushed me on a daily basis. Thanks to my family, who constantly made sacrifices to support me in a life-consuming job. I’m so grateful. See you soon.”

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Tom Pelissero was part of the NFL Network team as the second-lead insider after Ian Rapoport. He officially joined NFL Media (including NFL Network and NFL.com) in July 2017 after spending 14 years building his career as a national NFL reporter, local beat writer, and sports radio host. There were hardships. Yet, Pelissero maintained consistency throughout his career to become one of the standout insiders of the leading football league.

Earlier this year, ESPN officially acquired NFL Network and its media assets in a deal worth around $3 billion. Both of the networks arguably stood as two of the leaders of the sports broadcasting world. Hence, following the merger of these two fully operational sports media groups into a single department, certain jobs/roles overlap with each other.

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Eventually, layoffs became one of the viable options for ESPN management to cut down their operational budget.

Tom Pelissero’s role was to scoop major league updates, specifically around NFL coaching hires, player contract negotiations, and front-office executive movements. However, following the acquisition, ESPN would have a roster of Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport as the lead breaking news reporters, leaving Pelissero behind them.

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According to an internal staff memo issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, “most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition.”

“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN. Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources, and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today. While most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition, we will also notify colleagues in other parts of the company today that their positions have been impacted,” the memo read.

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Tom Pelissero was part of a sweeping, bloody round of cuts that stripped the network of massive talent, including Ryan Clark, Karl Ravech, and Cam Newton. But the exit of Pelissero has seemingly impacted his fellow counterparts.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport react to Tom Pelissero’s statement

Pelissero was the lead personality on NFL Network’s flagship daily insider program, The Insiders, alongside Ian Rapoport. He was primarily regarded as a go-to source for tracking NFL coaching hires and staff re-shufflings.

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Most recently, in June 2026, Pelissero was the first to break the news that the Vikings hired former Seahawks assistant General Manager Nolan Teasley as their new General Manager. But now all of a sudden, the veteran insider is without any standout sports media as his employer. However, Adam Schefter appeared quite optimistic about Pellisero’s future.

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“Best wishes for what’s ahead; there will deservingly be options,” Schefter wrote on X. Meanwhile, Rapoport, who was Pellisero’s colleague for nine years, reacted to the exit with a single emoji, “😢.”

Considering his reputation, other broadcasting networks like FOX or CBS can also become Pelissero’s next employer. But as things stand, nothing has been confirmed yet.