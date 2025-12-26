Contemplating Retirement, Travis Kelce Addresses Leaving Arrowhead Amid Chiefs’ Missouri Exit

The Kansas City Chiefs might have agreed to move on from their Missouri stadium, but not Travis Kelce. The tight end walked out of the Arrowhead Stadium in the signature reds, probably for the final time, as a wave of emotion swept over the holiday crowd. After spending 13 glorious years of his career in Missouri, he shared some words that were enough to bring every Chiefs fan to tears.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would say the tradition. You can feel it,” he said, in a recent press conference. “You can feel the kids and the generations of happiness. Man, it’s a beautiful thing. And, it’s something I know I’ll cherish forever, those moments coming out of the tunnel or just making a big play for him late in the game. That’s why we love Arrowhead. It’s a special and unique stadium, especially when they started turning off the lights for us on intros, man, and making it more epic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that they will move their home from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to a new stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The shift will be applicable with the 2031 NFL season. Kansas lawmakers approved major public financing that includes tax incentives and STAR bonds to help build a $3 billion domed stadium and mixed-use sports complex. The team says this will offer a better long-term financial plan than upgrades in Missouri.

However, Missouri officials expressed disappointment, saying they had made offers to keep the team, and many fans feel that the team is leaving its historic home due to financial considerations and incentives. Arrowhead Stadium has been the Chiefs’ home field since 1972, when they moved from Municipal Stadium in Missouri. Over the decades, the Chiefs have become one of the NFL’s most successful teams, winning four Super Bowls (IV, LIV, LVII, and LVIII) during their tenure.

The stadium is renowned for its raucous crowd, loyal fan base, and rich community tradition. The team will continue playing at Arrowhead through the 2030 season before the move to Kansas is completed. The update turned out to be even more moving as it came following Travis Kelce’s retirement decision looming.

ADVERTISEMENT

After speculation that the Chiefs’ recent game at Arrowhead Stadium might have been his last there, he said he’s “just been trying to win games” and that he’ll make the retirement decision “with my family, friends, and the Chiefs organization when the time comes.” Kelce’s comments came after the Chiefs lost to the Broncos, a game that could mark his final home appearance. He did not officially announce retirement, but made clear he’s thinking deeply about it and will decide soon.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce turns emotional following his home regular-season finale

During the Chiefs’ final home regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce showed strong emotion as he walked off the field amid heavy retirement talk. In the Chiefs’ 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, fans gave loud cheers as Kelce soaked in the moment, high-fived supporters, and lived in the moment of what could be his last home game with Kansas City.

“Yeah, it’s a Christmas game, baby! There’s a whole lot of emotion, man. Have everybody in the world watching you,” Kelce said, after the game concluded. “Get to go out there with the guy, a young guy like Chris Oladokun, prime time television. Excited for him, excited for the guys around us, a lot of young guys getting opportunities to, you know, taste what this NFL life on a big stage feels like. I just wanted to get out there and get a win for those guys, man.”

This season was tough for the Chiefs as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, ending a decade-long streak of postseason appearances. The team finished with a disappointing record, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play, and will not continue into the NFL playoffs this year.