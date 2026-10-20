Controversial Steelers Legend Antonio Brown Lands New Career After Ugly NFL Exit

Five years after hanging up his cleats, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has stepped toward comedy as a possible career after the NFL. The Super Bowl champion will make his debut in live stand-up comedy and the tickets are already up for sale.

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Brown shared a poster by New England Comedy and Billy Big Time on his Instagram Story. According to the poster, Brown would go live for a comedy show at New England on December 18 and 19, 2026, in Cambridge.

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“[Antonio Brown] is coming to Cambridge for his stand-up comedy debut December 18 & 19 🐐🎤,” New England Comedy wrote in the caption. And Brown dropped a boomerang emoji, a red heart emoji, a mind-blown emoji, and a smiley with a hand over its mouth.

As per Eventbrite, the non-refundable tickets start at $76.54. It will be a one-hour-long program suitable for all ages.

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While many claim to be happy for the former NFL star and congratulated him on social media for his debut in comedy, there were many others who couldn’t stop thinking about his legal troubles and ugly exit from the league.

Antonio Brown is currently facing an attempted murder charge. He was supposed to plead no contest to aggravated assault to avoid jail time. However, the date of the hearing was postponed. Nevertheless, his prosecutors offered a deal to reduce his criminal charge and put him on probation instead of giving him an imprisonment sentence.

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Meanwhile, the way he left the NFL is still a hot topic for the fans. He was playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady when he took off his jersey and pads midway through the game and left the field. Brown also threw peace signs at the stunned crowd as he left.

Nevertheless, his relationships with the comedy world are also questionable. After all, brown recently lashed out at comedian Druski over a skit. It came after Brown seemed to believe that Druski mocked his struggles with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

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Well, Druski’s sketch began with him taking a hit in the head during a football game and later developing CTE. Later on, Druski’s character developed chaotic behavior. Psst… He also included a car chase.

“Yeah, I’m gonna f— Druski in his a—,” Brown lashed out during an interview on the street, as per TMZ. “Yo, Druski, I’m gonna f— you in the a—. Not directly and s—, but yeah we’re gonna violate you, bro.”

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The former Steelers star doesn’t want to fade away from the spotlight. Between his unresolved legal troubles, his infamous Buccaneers exit, and his recent tirade against Druski, the former All-Pro wideout is bringing plenty of real-life drama into the comedy club.