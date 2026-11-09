Controversy Erupts Over NFL Officials as Bucs Rookie Goes Unpunished for Dirty Hit That Took Out Luther Burden During SNF

The Chicago Bears managed to secure a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, all thanks to Cairo Santos for a clutch field goal. But in the fourth quarter, with less than four minutes left on the clock, wide receiver Luther Burden gave the Bears fans an injury scare and exited the game, leaving them arguing about a potentially missed penalty.

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On a third-and-seven at the Bears’ 15-yard line, quarterback Caleb Williams threw a short left to Burden for four yards. However, Bucs outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. collided with the WR, forcing him to fumble and go down. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu recovered the loose ball.

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Burden walked off the field and entered the blue tent and didn’t return to the game. Later on, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that the Bears wide receiver suffered a concussion.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Bain and Burden’s helmets collided during the play. They began accusing the referees of missing the penalty call. A helmet hit is a serious penalty and can warrant a disqualification at times. Per the rules, the offense is allowed to advance 15 yards and gets an automatic first down.

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However, in Burden’s case, the game continued as normal. The Bucs scored a touchdown in the ensuing drive.

Fans have noted the lack of the penalty for the troubling incident.

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“I turned to my family and said exactly this immediately when it happened. Good looking out. Hope Luther is alright, he’s one of our favorite players,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“It’s not a missed call when they see it and choose not to call it bc they need bucs to cover,” one fan wrote. “It’s not missed when you just don’t want to call it,” another fan added.

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“Bears don’t get calls at home. NFL hates the Bears,” another message read.

Of course, everyone hoped for Burden’s safety. But there were a few fans who claimed that it wasn’t really a foul. Bain looked like he was genuinely going for a tackle and led with his shoulder. But coincidentally, he made contact with his helmet.

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“Bears fan and this isnt a penalty. He didnt lead with his head, went in for a clean tackle and the contact was incidental. Hope luth is okay,” one fan commented. “That’s not a penalty. He was a runner and it was not the crown of the helmet,” another fan wrote.

“Ducks his helmet and gets hit with shoulder, very unfortunate for burden but a good no call.

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Burden left the game with seven catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. He’s indeed an important weapon for Williams. But for now, the NFL community and the Bears lie in wait to see how fast Burden clears the concussion protocol.