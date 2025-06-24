Cooper DeJean Publicly Ridicules Patrick Mahomes Yet Again After Super Bowl Disrespect

On his birthday, February 9, 2025, at the mere age of 22 years old, Cooper DeJean stole the show at Super Bowl LIX when he picked off Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. That incredible moment not only helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the game 40–22 over Kansas, but also led DeJean to become the first player in NFL history to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday. But if you think the matter is over here, think again, as the young player came back to stun Mahomes in the offseason!

When Cooper DeJean made that SB historical moment, it led to the breakout of the ‘TalkSPORT’ commentator Will Gavin, who even had a viral play-by-play, “Steps his foot… THROWS THE INTERCEPTION… Touchdown Eagles! Cooper DeJean goes all the way!” Gavin said, perfectly capturing the grandeur of the moment. Even DeJean himself hasn’t fully processed the moment, still, as he revealed during a recent appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show‘, “I don’t think I’ve processed it yet.”

However, to keep the competition alive, DeJean recently shared a photo that MLFootball posted on X, and since its upload, it has taken over the internet! But why? Well, in the picture, the new-to-stardom cornerback was holding a photo of a Patrick Mahomes football card; yes, one with Mahomes in full Chiefs gear. But the twist is: DeJean autographed it with “Go Birds,” followed by his signature. Another jab from the off-field!

Below the post, MLFootball wrote, “HILARIOUS: #Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean wrote “Go Birds” and signed his name on a Patrick Mahomes football card. DeJean had a pick-6 off Mahomes in the Super Bowl.” And the timing couldn’t be better: during Super Bowl LIX, DeJean famously intercepted Mahomes and returned it for a pick‑6 on his 22nd birthday. The social post came paired with a salute to that highlight, expertly trolling Mahomes.

Having set the stage with his cheeky social‑media stunt, this marks the second offseason jab DeJean took at Mahomes. Yes, you read it right! In his hilarious yet light-hearted jab at the star of the Chiefs, the cornerback revealed how his famous Super Bowl moment from February is still a fresh memory for him, as he plans on remembering it for the rest of his life.

Cooper DeJean’s first jab at Patrick Mahomes

Months after the night in New Orleans, DeJean is still reliving his pick‑6 with a mix of surprise and pride. His words during his appearance at the NYC Fanatics Fest 2025 paint a picture of a defense moving as one unit, sharp, instinctual, and perfectly synchronized. For the rookie cornerback, it wasn’t just about breaking on the ball; it was a career-defining moment that left him and every fan breathless.

As he talked about his breakthrough moment, DeJean revealed, “Every time I watch that play, it just shows how well our defense worked together, just like it has all year. You know, everybody in the right spot, playing off of each other. Freelancing a little bit. But, you know, that play, every time it pops up on my phone, I watch it, still. I still get goosebumps, too. It was crazy, so much adrenaline running through my body. And I did not do the math on the sidelines, I had to go back out there to know that we scored! But it was a cool moment. Definitely one that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The candid reflection isn’t solely a jab at Patrick Mahomes, much as it is an attempt to establish himself not only as a flash-in-the-pan playmaker but as a kid grounding the moment with raw emotion. His rookie season already boasted All‑Rookie honors and a key role in the Eagles’ run; this play elevated his public profile. Being solid in the slot, formidable in run support as a rookie, and then delivering on the grandest stage with a Super Bowl pick-6 that etched his name into NFL history, Cooper DeJean is surrounded by a whole lot of hype heading into the 2025 season.

Cooper DeJean’s rookie year elevated him from a promising draft pick to a defensive force and cultural icon within Philadelphia’s championship story. And after helping turn a struggling defense into the league’s best (–22.7 EPA allowed, zero TDs surrendered on 68 targets), he further solidified the fact that he’s here to stay. Whether it was a regular game or the Super Bowl, DeJean didn’t just make plays; he made statements. And with the offseason projections putting him as the NFL’s top slot corner and expanding roles in both base and sub-package defenses, the Eagles have a starter whose swagger is matched only by his production.