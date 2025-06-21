Cooper Kupp Already Wants New Role After Stressful Confession on Life With Seahawks

What drives an NFL receiver? It’s not the cliche, for the QB response. It’s food. Remember how a French toast gets Travis Kelce‘s blood sugar goind? “On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game,” the Chiefs TE said. Just like that, the Seahawks’ brand-new receiver Cooper Kupp has always been open about the enthusiasm with which he pursues meals.

Sourcing, ingredients, and how their eating habits have evolved over time, Cooper has discussed these at length with his wife Anna Kupp on their Daily Grind podcast. The two have also co-founded Dodo Coffee Co. It’s a family-owned coffee company that reflects the Kupps’ love for coffee. And now, as he embraces a new city, he’s also on the lookout for a new position, something related very closely to food.

But let’s rewind. A few years ago, he had partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the LA Rams in the Taste of the Rams event. They raised nearly $200,000 to help provide meals to families and individuals facing food insecurity in LA County. However, this time, it’s a bit more personal than that. It’s about him.

Cooper Kupp posed a question to the X community through his official account recently. He’s on the lookout for a new job. As he wrote on X, “Who is in charge of giving out Michelin star accreditor jobs? I need to know where to apply.” Although he didn’t clarify if it’s for himself or for someone else, this interest doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know Kupp’s dedication to good meals.

A Michelin star accreditation is a job where a person visits restaurants like regular customers with a single mission: evaluation. From cuisines to services, they scrutinize and assess everything a restaurant does and then awards them a star from zero to three. Since three Michelin stars represent the highest honor, chefs around the world fiercely pursue the title. But who’d have thought a weapon like Cooper Kupp would want to add that role to his resume as well.

Michelin inspectors are always anonymous. They are also highly trained individuals with a deep understanding of cuisine and dining experiences. While Cooper’s NFL fame might make it difficult for him to not stand out, the role of inspector would go miles for him to evaluate the local restaurants. Especially as he’s getting used to life with the Seahawks. And speaking of getting accustomed to Seattle, Kupp has also made some strides along those lines.

Cooper Kupp’s certainly not taking his QB’s suggestions

The first thing anyone does when in a new city is to be on the lookout for places to eat. But as Cooper Kupp was looking around for recommendations, he notably said he wouldn’t trust the Seahawks QB Sam Darnold‘s insights on it. The veteran QB had invited Kupp for dinner during the minicamps, and Darnold’s recommendations kind of threw the WR off guard.

In Cooper’s words, “The way he [Sam] came off was he wanted to go get some fries and chicken strips.” Well, that was a bit shocking for Kupp as he added, “Look, I have a 6-year-old. I can bring you his food. I can bring that, and I’ll go eat something good.” But Darnold was flexible, as Kupp noted, the QB was open to trying new stuff. The new Seahawk receiver completed his assessment with, “I may have misread him. We’ll see. Time will tell.”

But food and his new teammates’ eating habits are not all Cooper Kupp is adjusting to. With a three-year, $45 million deal, he now adds to the Seahawks’ offense. And he’s excited about learning a new playbook after spending 8 seasons with the Rams. “It’s been a long time since I learned a new offense, a long time since I sat in a meeting and had to put a face on the board and ‘What’s this guy’s name?’ That’s a stressful situation. That’s a high-stress situation. It’s good, though. I’m excited about what we’re doing, and it is fun.”

Now, Kupp is gearing up to work closely with the team’s new OC Klint Kubiak. He has also been running crisp routes throughout the offseason training programs. That’s a sign that the last few years’ injuries have not held him back.

The new Seahawks’ #10 notably sustained injuries in all the past three seasons. A high ankle sprain in ‘22, a hamstring injury in ‘23, and another ankle injury last season. These recurring injuries had sidelined him for 5 games each in the last three seasons. But his physicality this offseason shows signs of the veteran WR exploding onto scene again. Not to mention he’s also got the jersey number he wanted.

However, all said and done, Kupp will go straight in a WR room that features the talents of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the competition will be tough, but as long as he gets good recommendations for food going forward, he might just be alright.