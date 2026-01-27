Cooper Kupp’s Wife Fires Back at Rams for ‘Disrespecting’ Him After Reported Retirement Push Before Seahawks Move

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp got a measure of quiet vindication Sunday, helping knock out the Los Angeles Rams, the same organization that moved on from him last offseason, and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. And while Kupp let his play do the talking, his wife, Anna, made it clear the moment carried far more weight than just a win.

“Not all of you will understand,” Anna wrote on her Instagram story. “It’s not about bitterness or letting something go. It’s about remembering how lost and confused we were. not having a choice. the questions and the confusion. We trusted, we leaned in, we knew God was good regardless of circumstances.” Faithfully walking through so much that was unseen to the public!”

“Watching my husband be disrespected by so many people we thought were in our corner: learning, releasing, forgiving, but not forgetting, because that takes away from the gravity and weight of how we had to trust a good GOD and how he CARRIED ME. I am in awe, and I will not downplay that!” she added.

Those words shed light on just how difficult Kupp’s exit from Los Angeles really was. Before signing with Seattle last offseason, his departure from the Rams was far more complicated than it appeared from the outside. There was more happening behind closed doors, and it clearly left scars.

Back in February, Kupp revealed that the Rams intended to trade him. At the time, he publicly expressed his disappointment, saying, “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in L.A.” A month later, the team released him outright, opening the door for him to land in Seattle.

Even then, the story didn’t end. According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, the Rams didn’t seriously explore a restructured deal with the former All-Pro. Instead, they cut ties abruptly and, in the process, encouraged Kupp to consider retirement.

Silver also reported that the Rams attempted to shape Kupp’s free-agent market after his release. Front-office executives allegedly warned interested teams against offering him anything more than the veteran minimum, pointing to age and accumulated injuries as signs of decline.

Kupp has moved on. He’s found a locker room that values him and an organization that believes in him, and in two weeks, he’ll be playing for the Lombardi Trophy. He’s been through a lot to get here.

Cooper Kupp’s story is nothing short of a fairytale

Most players would’ve crumbled after being handled the way Cooper Kupp was, especially by the same franchise that drafted him and benefited from eight years of everything he had. This was the team he pushed his body for while stacking 634 catches, 7,776 yards, and 57 touchdowns across seven highly productive seasons.

Kupp has been overlooked his entire life. It started in high school. It continued when he went to a non-Power Five program at Eastern Washington instead of an SEC factory. Even after scoring 73 touchdowns in college, he waited until the third round of the 2017 draft to hear his name. Sixty-eight players went ahead of him. Then the Los Angeles Rams finally called.

At the time, it felt like validation. A team that believed in him. And Kupp paid them back in full. He finished third in franchise history in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to log 600 catches and 7,500 receiving yards within his first 100 career games. He gave them everything.

His body paid the price. A non-contact ACL tear in 2018 cost him the Rams’ run to Super Bowl LIII. In 2020, a knee injury sidelined him against the Packers in the playoffs. In 2022, a severe Grade 3 high-ankle sprain followed, and that lingered into 2023, costing him the first four games of the season.

Then came the final year. Another high-ankle sprain in Week 2. Four more missed games. All of it happened as Puka Nacua burst onto the scene and changed the Rams’ offensive identity.

You can argue the Rams wanted to turn the page. That part happens in this league. But the way it happened matters. This was a player who wanted to finish his career there, who gave everything he had to that organization. Instead, the front office leaned into concerns about age and injuries and quietly moved on.

The Seattle Seahawks saw it differently. They believed in him. They put $45 million on the table over three years and gave him another chance.

At 32, no one expected Kupp to be the centerpiece of Seattle’s offense. That role belongs to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp wasn’t brought in to dominate targets, but be steady. His 47 catches, 593 yards, and 2 touchdowns don’t resemble the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year version of himself. But that was never the expectation. The expectation was consistency. And wins.

Against his former team, he delivered again. four catches, 36 yards, and a touchdown. And a Super Bowl ticket. And with one game left, it’s starting to look like Cooper Kupp might finish this journey holding exactly what he’s earned all along.