More than ten years later, Cam Newton still has notes on Super Bowl 50, and he just used a college quarterback to deliver them. On his show, 4th&1 With Cam Newton, the former MVP argued that the obsession with deep-ball distance is overrated, using his own Super Bowl heartbreak as Exhibit A.

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“Brock probably can’t throw the ball 50 yards, and I’m just giving a hypothetical, correct? Like, I lost to a quarterback in a Super Bowl, bro, that could not throw the ball 30 yards or didn’t throw a spiral. you see what I’m saying? It’s not that important. Like, we put too much into the look of everything, and there’s times where people who look the part may not be the part,” Newton said.

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Newton never says Peyton Manning’s name in that quote, but he didn’t have to. Newton’s only Super Bowl was Super Bowl 50, a 24-10 loss to Manning’s Broncos.

Carolina came in highly favored after a 15-1 regular season, with Newton named league MVP the night before.

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The spark was Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who has completed 75.4% of his passes this season but hasn’t thrown a single pass beyond 44 air yards.

That completion rate is better than any first-round quarterback drafted in the last decade. Mensah, a Duke transfer, has Miami already set up with an ACC title game berth.

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Across his college career, Mensah has attempted just nine throws of 45-plus air yards and completed none, and that’s the stat Newton thinks gets too much attention.

Newton also floated a hypothetical about 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, whom he has discussed on the show before. Then he turned to Jared Goff, whose throws aren’t always pretty but whose results are.

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“Jared Goff throws probably the ugliest ball in the NFL, but Jared Goff beats you with timing, anticipation, and knowing the offense, and he has guys that can take that duck and make it a swan,” Newton said.

His bottom line was simple.

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“So when you are in this type of dynamic, it’s not about how pretty the pass is or, ‘Boy, that’s for show,’” Newton said.

There is a kernel of truth in the jab. Manning’s 2011 neck surgeries left nerve damage that eroded his ability to throw deep, and in 2015 he completed 59.8% of his passes at just 6.8 yards per attempt.

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Super Bowl 50 backed that up in its own way. Manning threw for 141 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and Denver’s 194 total yards were the fewest ever by a Super Bowl winner.

It was still Manning’s second Super Bowl title, making him the first quarterback to win it all with two franchises.

The Panthers still lost because Denver’s defense lived in Newton’s backfield. Von Miller won MVP with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, and Newton went 18-of-41 for 265 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and six sacks.

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Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. had a simple plan for stopping Newton: make him throw. After Denver’s win, Newton lasted barely three minutes at the podium before walking out, leaving behind a few clipped answers.

“They just played better than us,” he admitted.

The loss clearly stuck with him. He called himself a sore loser and later put it bluntly: “You show me a good loser, and I’ll show you a loser.”

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He has also felt the other side of the arm-strength debate. In a 2019 video, he spoke about how badly his shoulder had affected him in 2018, to the point that he could no longer throw beyond 30 yards.

He knows a big arm can only do so much. If the read is late or the ball comes out late, all that power is wasted.