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Couple Behind the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Photos Could Be Headed to Court

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 26, 2026 | 11:40 AM EDT

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Couple Behind the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Photos Could Be Headed to Court

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 26, 2026 | 11:40 AM EDT

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The controversy surrounding the New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and former reporter Dianna Russini opened up further as they were pictured at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Sedona, Arizona. However, the controversy surrounding their photos has shifted from speculation about their relationship to serious legal questions about privacy.

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New York Post’s Page Six published Vrabel and Russini’s images on April 7. The pictures were reportedly taken by other guests, a couple, at the resort and later shared online. This has led to questions about whether the people who took the photos had the right to do so. Michael McCann of Sportico has specifically outlined the legal issues surrounding the photos.

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“Ambiente Sedona explicitly limits photography ‘to times when other guests are not included’ in photographs and forbids ‘taking photos in the public spaces that invade other guests’ privacy.’ With those assurances, Ambiente Sedona guests should expect they aren’t being surreptitiously photographed. The photographs might even be evidence of a criminal act,” wrote McCann.

In the state of Arizona, it’s a crime to knowingly photograph another person when that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy. This includes when the person is having “sexual contact” or is without clothing. In several of the published photos, Vrabel and Russini are in a hot tub or with their fingers interlaced. Even if those circumstances fall short of what’s needed to show a criminal act, the photographs could still give rise to civil claims.

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Later, Page Six published photos from March 2020 of the pair kissing at a New York City bar. Meanwhile, TMZ released a January 2024 photo of them at a Mississippi casino.

As things stand, both Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have suffered the detrimental effects of the controversy. The Athletic (Russini’s former employer) opened an internal investigation into her conduct and NFL coverage. This came after she reportedly failed to provide evidence of the “group of friends” trip.

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As a result, Russini eventuallyed from The Athletic. In her letter, she defended her professionalism. But stated that she refuses to “submit to a public inquiry” that has already caused significant damage. Meanwhile, Vrabel also suffered scrutiny to an extent.

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Although the NFL did not put the New England Patriots’ coach under investigation for personal conduct policy violations, his reputation suffered. However, Vrabel did address the media on April 21. He acknowledged having “difficult conversations” with his family and players.

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As for his duties, Vrabel was present in the Patriots’ war room for Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he missed the third day of action as he opted to undergo counselling and spend more time with his family.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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